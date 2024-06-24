Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Islamic State (IS) Northern Caucasus branch Wilayat Kavkaz likely conducted a complex and coordinated attack against churches, synagogues, and law enforcement structures in the Republic of Dagestan on June 23.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) accused Ukrainian forces of conducting a short-range ATACMS strike against occupied Sevastopol on June 23. Russian milbloggers widely criticized the Russian MoD and Russia’s occupation authorities in Crimea for failing to prevent the strike and sufficiently protect Russian civilians.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a Russian motorized rifle regiment command post in Nekhoteevka, Belgorod Oblast.
  • Recent drone footage showing a Russian soldier executing a wounded fellow servicemember exemplifies the brutal culture that is pervasive within the Russian Armed Forces.
  • South Korea has adopted a firm approach against Russia in the wake of recently intensified Russo-North Korean cooperation, suggesting that Russian efforts to threaten Seoul into withholding aid from Ukraine have failed.
  • The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained two former senior employees of the Wagner Group-affiliated Patriot media holding on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Wagner mutiny.
  • Russian forces recently seized Shumy and advanced near Donetsk City and Robotyne.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on June 22 officially transferring the Cossack Cadet Corps and the Russian Naval Cadet Corps to the jurisdiction of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Karolina Hird, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, and George Barros.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Ukraine’s Tech Hub Develops AI-Driven Drone Swarms to Combat Russian Forces War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Tech Hub Develops AI-Driven Drone Swarms to Combat Russian Forces
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
'Russia is an Enemy to the World' - International Legion Mortarmen Shares War Experience in Latest HUR Documentary War in Ukraine
'Russia is an Enemy to the World' - International Legion Mortarmen Shares War Experience in Latest HUR Documentary
By Kyiv Post
8h ago
Russian Missile Wounds 3, Sparks Warehouse Blaze in Odesa War in Ukraine
Russian Missile Wounds 3, Sparks Warehouse Blaze in Odesa
By AFP
9h ago
Ukraine Orders Rolling Power Blackouts Amid Russia Strikes War in Ukraine
Ukraine Orders Rolling Power Blackouts Amid Russia Strikes
By AFP
14h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘We Need Stronger Commitments for Asylum Seekers’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 24
Next » Serbia Ammunition Sales Likely Aiding Ukraine: FT