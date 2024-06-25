Russia said Tuesday it is blocking access to 81 EU media outlets as a "retaliatory measure" after Brussels last month imposed broadcasting bans on several Russian state media.
"Counter-restrictions are being introduced on the access from Russian territory of broadcast resources of media outlets from EU member states," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement, publishing a list of media outlets and blaming Brussels for the restrictions.
