Special forces from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) struck an ammunition depot about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the border with Ukraine in Russia’s Voronezh region early morning Tuesday, HUR’s press service stated.

“On June 25, 2024, a field ammunition depot belonging to the aggressor state of Russia was struck in the Olkhovatsky district of the Voronezh region,” it wrote on the X social media platform.

HUR said that fire burned in the 3,500-square-meter area where the ammo was kept. Video shared on social media showed smoke rising far above the tree line.

“Given the size of the depot, it looks like it will continue to explode for a long time,” HUR said in a Telegram post.

Voronezh region governor Alexander Gusev said in a Telegram post: “According to updated data, two municipalities were attacked by Ukraine last night…No residents of the area were injured.”

Earlier, Gusev said that Russian air defense destroyed two Ukrainian drones and that debris from one fell on “one of the industrial sites,” causing a temporary fire and no injuries.

Kyiv has been launching explosive-laden drones at Russian energy and military facilities for months in nighttime attacks aiming to curb Moscow’s offensive – Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that’s been ongoing since February 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its air defense shot down 29 drones over the Belgorod Region overnight and destroyed one over the Voronezh Region.

