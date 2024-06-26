President Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, arrived in the Donetsk region to introduce the new commander of the Joint Forces, General Andrii Hnatov.

During his visit, the President met with soldiers from the 110th and 47th brigades, who are actively engaged in fighting in eastern Ukraine. He recorded his address in Pokrovsk, an area near fierce hostilities.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

"Today, I officially introduced Andrii Hnatov to all those responsible for defence in the Donetsk region. We heard reports directly from the positions," Zelensky said.

He was appointed on Monday, June 24, following Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol's dismissal. Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov, a decorated officer, previously led the defence of Mykolayiv and Bakhmut and has been the Deputy Commander of Operational Command South since 2022.

"I was surprised some relevant officials had not been here for six months or more. I will draw appropriate conclusions from them," Zelensky added.

Zelensky noted that there would be further discussions in Kyiv, particularly with officials who need to be more present at the front.

Yuri Sodol, the dismissed Joint Forces Commander, had occupied this position since February 2024. His tenure faced criticism from military observers.

On Monday, June 24, several hours before Zelensky dismissed Sodol, Bohdan Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov National Guard Brigade, has formally requested the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) to investigate Lieutenant General Yuri Sodol, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Receives Experimental Lightweight Howitzer Before US Army Gets It The 2-CT Hawkeye American 105mm self-propelled gun, which is still only undergoing testing with the US army, was secretly supplied to Ukraine in April.

The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet approached the DBR office for confirmation and found that such a request had been made.

Even though the name of the general was not mentioned by either the DBR or in Krotevych's Telegram post, sources told Ukrainska Pravda, that it does refer to Sodol.

In a Telegram post, Krotevych accuses the unnamed general of abuse of office and incompetent command, which he claims led to significant territorial losses and the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers. Krotevych has expressed his readiness to testify in the case.

Advertisement

“I called for an investigation into one military general, who, in my opinion, caused more Ukrainian casualties than any Russian general. I don't care if they investigate me or put me in jail,” Krotevych said in his statement.

“It’s unacceptable that lower-ranking officers are judged for losing observation posts, but the general is not held accountable for losing entire regions and thousands of soldiers.”

He further criticized the current combat conditions, emphasizing the extraordinary heroism of soldiers and lower-ranking officers who, according to him, succeed despite inadequate leadership.

Krotevych accused the general of targeting commanders who perform well while avoiding accountability for his own failures.

“This person begins investigations against commanders who advance and do not lose their positions, but he does not initiate internal investigations against himself,” Krotevych wrote, concluding his statement: “The Rubicon has been crossed.”