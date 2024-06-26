The largest internet providers in Russian-occupied Crimea suffered a massive cyberattack on Wednesday, June 26, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), which claimed credit for the attack, told Kyiv Post.

Several large service providers in Crimea were hit by HUR’s cyber-attack, the source said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the Deputy Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of the occupation administration Yulia Kyryk, the types of cyber-attacks the Russian occupation authorities are seeing from the Ukrainians is constantly changing.

In early June, HUR cyber specialists carried out a massive attack on the websites of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Industry and Energy of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement

On June 12, on the so-called “Day of Russia,” the Ukrainians attacked online platforms of Russian airports, leading to flight delays.

“It seems that it's time for Russian cyber specialists to…turn on their Cheburnet instead of the World Wide Web and install a native-Russian firewall, separating themselves from the entire free world. This is the only way they have a chance to protect themselves from our attacks,” Kyiv Post’s source said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
Read Next
‘Home Is Not Just a Word’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 26 War in Ukraine
‘Home Is Not Just a Word’ – Ukraine at War Update for June 26
By John Moretti
19h ago
Ukrainian Special Forces Hit Ammo Depot in Russian Border Region War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Special Forces Hit Ammo Depot in Russian Border Region
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
EXPLAINED: International Legionnaires – Pay, Enlistment, Conditions HUR
EXPLAINED: International Legionnaires – Pay, Enlistment, Conditions
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
ATACMS Comes Out on Top Versus Russia’s S-500 Anti-Missile System Crimea
ATACMS Comes Out on Top Versus Russia’s S-500 Anti-Missile System
By Stefan Korshak
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Zelenograd Chikatilo’ Killer of 5 Women Freed to Fight in Ukraine
Next » Belgium Into Last 16 as Draw Sends Ukraine Out of Euro 2024