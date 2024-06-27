Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a security agreement to be inked between Kyiv and the European Union on Thursday would advance peace and prosperity across the continent.

Zelensky was visiting Brussels, days after the EU said it was opening formal membership negotiations with Kyiv, where he will meet some of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in the face of the Russian invasion.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We will sign three security agreements, including one with the EU as a whole,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

“For the first time, this agreement will enshrine the commitment of all 27 Member States to provide Ukraine with extensive support, regardless of any internal institutional changes,” he said.

Ukraine has signed 17 similar bilateral security agreements, including with the United States, France, Germany, Britain and Japan.

Advertisement

They are not mutual defense pacts, but instead outline key countries' commitments to support Ukraine with military, financial, humanitarian and political aid over a number of years.

“Each step we take brings us closer to our historic goal of peace and prosperity in our common European home,” Zelensky said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Venturous Irish Entrepreneur Busy on Belarus Border EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
Venturous Irish Entrepreneur Busy on Belarus Border
By Sergii Kostezh
6h ago
EXPLAINER: 5 Things to Know About Why Zelensky Sacked Ground Forces Commander Gen. Sodol Zelensky
EXPLAINER: 5 Things to Know About Why Zelensky Sacked Ground Forces Commander Gen. Sodol
By Stefan Korshak
7h ago
‘Overtaken by Ruthless Drones’ – Russian Soldiers Eliminated on Video by Ukrainian Paratroopers War in Ukraine
‘Overtaken by Ruthless Drones’ – Russian Soldiers Eliminated on Video by Ukrainian Paratroopers
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Zelensky Says Believes Next French Govt Will Back Ukraine War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says Believes Next French Govt Will Back Ukraine
By AFP
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Overtaken by Ruthless Drones’ – Russian Soldiers Eliminated on Video by Ukrainian Paratroopers
Next » Venturous Irish Entrepreneur Busy on Belarus Border