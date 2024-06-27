Aerial scouts from the 71st Separate Hunting Brigade of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces reported via Telegram the destruction of a large concentration of Russian troops using FPV drones.

“The enemy infantry tried to hide, but in the end, they were buried in the Ukrainian land,” read the accompanying caption to the released video.

According to the report, paratroopers spotted a large concentration of enemy personnel moving from the forest plantation to a house in the temporarily occupied territory.

“Several FPV strikes forced them to run to another house, but they were also caught there by kamikaze drones,” the report said.

The footage shows UAV operators methodically targeting the Russians with kamikaze attack drones and recording all the movements of the enemy as they tried to escape from the firing zone, hide in abandoned buildings, and flee the battlefield in vehicles.

The video concluded with several Russian soldiers attempting to escape in a car, but it showed a kamikaze drone targeting their vehicle.

“They were also overtaken by ruthless drones of paratrooper hunters,” the report stated.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the time and location of the video.

FPV drones, capable of dropping explosives or being used as one-off kamikaze drones, are wreaking havoc on the battlefield. Recently, a Russian soldier pleaded on social media to pump shotguns to help stop the Ukrainian drones, saying, “They’re simply burning through us.”

On the other hand, up to 90 percent of wounded Ukrainian soldiers treated at stabilization points have been hit by an FPV drone or explosives dropped by a drone.

Special operations forces often report the destruction of enemy manpower concentrations with FPV drones. For instance, Special Ops reported the elimination of more than a dozen Russian soldiers during a successful mission.