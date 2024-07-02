Key Takeaways from the ISW:
- Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) Head Vladimir Kolokoltsev boasted that Russian authorities have increased detentions and prosecutions related to illegal migration into Russia while calling for intensified Russian government crackdowns against illegal migration.
- Russia assumed its one-month-long rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 1 for the first time since April 2023 and will likely use this position as a power projection base within the international system as it historically has.
- South Korea's Ministry of Unification announced on July 1 that North Korean state TV channel Korean Central TV switched to transmitting broadcasts via Russian satellites instead of Chinese satellites, reportedly affecting South Korea's ability to monitor North Korean state TV.
- Hungary assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) Council on July 1.
- Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, and Russian forces recently advanced near Avdiivka.
- The Russian information space continues to discuss the mistreatment of wounded and disabled Russian servicemembers in Ukraine.
Authors: Angelica Evans, Riley Bailey, Christina Harward, Nicole Wolkov, and Frederick W. Kagan.
