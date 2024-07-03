A video of a man in military uniform wearing a balaclava sitting at a table in a rudimentary weapons workshop was posted by RIA-Novosti on Monday, July 1 and followed up by a report on its website the next day. Described as a munitions expert he displays and describes what he says is the fusing and guidance systems from a US ATACMS missile that was shot down by Russian forces.

The unnamed soldier is shown handling and breaking down one of the components and says, “We can, in principle, analyze the work of the missile systems at all stages of the flight trajectory, that is, the base of correction and how much it can be corrected because it flies along a complex ballistic trajectory.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He shows labels on what he says is the GPS guidance system, which he claims shows it came from a US Army facility in Alabama.

Advertisement

He goes on to describe individual components of the arming system which he says is highly complicated and suggests this was done for financial rather than necessary technical reasons – to make the missile as expensive to purchase as possible.

The written article cites the opinions of a former Russian Army officer and military analyst Viktor Litovkin who said now the parts were in Russian hands it will allow them to identify and exploit the weapon’s weaknesses. He said Moscow’s scientists would be able to develop and recommend effective countermeasures.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Troops’ ‘Meat Grinder’ Assaults Allegedly Lead to Mass Losses in Toretsk Sector A spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of troops told Kyiv Post that Russian losses in the Toretsk sector for the week amounted to 1,502 people, including 635 killed, 855 wounded, and 12 POWs.

“The military will use this information to attack these missiles and the launchers that fire these missiles. It is possible that after studying this missile, [Russian forces] would be able to discover the launch areas and location of these missiles faster,” he added.

He said that ATACMS was “no longer a secret,” adding: “We have shown everyone that we have found an ‘antidote’ to the most vaunted and promoted Western types of military equipment, and we are using it effectively”.

What have the Russians got?

Advertisement

While the claims by the Russians that these are genuine parts from an ATACMS missile have been neither confirmed nor denied, careful review of the video confirms that they are more than likely actual parts of the ATACMS system. Attempts have been made on the video to mask some of the written detail on the components, such as serial numbers, which could probably allow the US to positively identify which specific missile they come from and by extension where it was lost.

The larger component sitting on the desk to the right of the masked, unnamed expert is what appears to be the missiles ring-laser gyroscope array. This is a critical element of the missile’s inertial navigation system (INS) as along with its built in GPS it provides essential information on distance, heading, rotation and attitude of the missile in flight cross referenced with other inertial sensing elements and settings.

Screenshot from the RIA-Novosti video of the ATACMS ring-laser gyroscope inertial measurement unit and GPS antenna