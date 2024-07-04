American journalist and former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday, July 3, that he will soon interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It looks like we have an interview with Zelensky,” Carlson wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He shared that he has been trying to arrange this interview for two years, especially intensifying his efforts after his February interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that’s completely reshaping their country’s position in the world. Coming soon we hope,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s spokesperson, Serhii Nikiforov, denied that such arrangements had been made, while seeming to cast some shade on Carlson’s widely-perceived pro-Russian bias.

“Mr Tucker Carlson should double-check his sources within the FSB more thoroughly. The schedule of the president of Ukraine is completely different, and Tucker Carlson is not there,” Nikiforov wrote on Facebook.

Previously, Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, interviewed Putin in February 2024, with the two-hour video released on Feb. 9.

The interview was heavily covered by Russian media and drew criticism in the West for allegedly giving Putin a platform for propaganda.

Following that, Carlson interviewed tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov, political philosopher Alexander Dugin, and recently, businessman Andrei Melnichenko on July 3.

‘We Can’t Go Through Four More Years of Chaos’ – Ukraine at War Update for July 17
Other Topics of Interest

‘We Can’t Go Through Four More Years of Chaos’ – Ukraine at War Update for July 17

Republican rivals rally behind Trump’s ‘America-first’ message at their convention; Boris Johnson meets with Trump about Ukraine; AFU retreated from Krynky as last of Black Sea Fleet leaves Crimea.
