American journalist and former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday, July 3, that he will soon interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It looks like we have an interview with Zelensky,” Carlson wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He shared that he has been trying to arrange this interview for two years, especially intensifying his efforts after his February interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.