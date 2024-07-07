The Intellectual Poverty of Realism This week a group of 50 academics and anointed “experts” released a public letter calling for Ukraine to be kept out of NATO. In some ways it was extremely predictable. There were people like Mearsheimer, Posen and Walt, who had been telling us for years that Russia was a “great” power and that therefore Ukraine had to be sacrificed to Russian interest. Moreover, they said before February 24, 2022, this was nothing personal. All great powers do this, regardless of leadership (in other words, Putin doesn’t matter). They also said that Russia, being a great power, would overwhelm Ukraine in short order in 2022. It’s important to remember this—because they are returning to many of the same arguments they made then even when they have been shown to be false. Advertisement JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The letter starts with an odd historical background narrative. The first point it makes is that NATO Article 5 will “bind” the USA to fight for Ukraine. Remember this point—because the letter goes on and twists it in the next paragraph. NATO’s Article 5 is widely considered to bind members of the alliance — in practice the United States above all — to go to war to repel an attack against any member. If Ukraine were to join NATO after the current war, the United States and its Allies would be understood to be making a commitment to fight Russian forces over Ukraine, should Russia invade again. Other Topics of Interest WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol Ukrainian missile forces reportedly launched ATACMS with at least four M39 cluster ballistic missiles at Russian anti-aircraft positions on the outskirts of Mariupol. Then it makes the case that the USA was right not to fight for Ukraine now (because of escalation) and that therefore, it seems, it should not fight for Ukraine in the future. There is no attempt to say why Ukraine is different from other parts of the old USSR such as the Baltic States—that are now in NATO. Are they therefore not in the US interest as well? One might say that what the authors are saying is that the Baltics are not in US interest either—but they don’t have the courage to do that. Advertisement The letter basically contradicts itself in a breathtaking fashion The real problem the authors say is that that the USA would have to fight for Ukraine even if it were in NATO—the problem would be that the USA would actually choose not to fight for Ukraine even if it were in NATO. This paragraph is so strange that I will put the whole thing here and then break it down into its constituent parts. Some claim that the act of bringing Ukraine into NATO would deter Russia from ever invading Ukraine again. That is wishful thinking. Since Russia began invading Ukraine in 2014, NATO Allies have demonstrated through their actions that they do not believe the stakes of the conflict, while significant, justify the price of war. If Ukraine were to join NATO, Russia would have reason to doubt the credibility of NATO’s security guarantee — and would gain an opportunity to test and potentially rupture the alliance. The result could be a direct NATO-Russia war or the unraveling of NATO itself. Let’s start with the first two sentences Some claim that the act of bringing Ukraine into NATO would deter Russia from ever invading Ukraine again. That is wishful thinking. This is a remarkable claim on face value. Russia has never attacked a NATO country and indeed has done everything possible not to attack a NATO country. Russia is clearly terrified of NATO, and one reason Russia has attacked Ukraine (as opposed to the Baltics for instance) is that Ukraine is not in NATO and was not covered by article 5—and the Baltics were. Advertisement Russia has never invaded a NATO country because it is deterred from doing so. At least the authors should have the intellectual courage to admit this.

Also, the paragraph completely misses the transformation of much of European NATO's thinking since 2022—basing much of its argument on a prediction that even if Ukraine were in NATO—NATO would not fight for it—thus showing the alliance was bluff. Since Russia began invading Ukraine in 2014, NATO Allies have demonstrated through their actions that they do not believe the stakes of the conflict, while significant, justify the price of war. If Ukraine were to join NATO, Russia would have reason to doubt the credibility of NATO's security guarantee — and would gain an opportunity to test and potentially rupture the alliance. Fact and Naive Wishful Thinking It's hard to know where to start with such a series of sentences, which would be laughable were it in an undergraduate essay. It's basically saying, "I have no past evidence for my main argument, so I will make up a future scenario where what happens will prove I am right." NATO never fought for nations that were not in it before and has always deterred for nations in it. There is zero evidence that if Ukraine were in NATO, somehow it would be treated differently. Indeed, the whole history of the integration of the former parts of the USSR and Warsaw Pact shows the exact opposite (and of course is not mentioned in the letter). They idea that somehow thinking about security, national interest and Ukraine has been constant since 2014 also misses out that there has been an extraordinary change since 2022, and many European states, for instance, have come to see Ukraine as vital to their national interest. At the same time NATO has been invigorated since 2022—with Sweden and NATO joining. NATO is not seen as more of a guarantee of security than the opposite. And states in Central/Eastern Europe do absolutely see and independent and free Ukraine in NATO as vital to their own security. Moreover, there is no evidence that were Ukraine in NATO, its security would be viewed as less central to the alliance than say the Baltics (which are getting more and more investment). Indeed, the whole thrust of NATO is to be more united when it comes to defending the integrity of their members—not less. This is why European states want Ukraine in NATO—because they know it matters. Finally, even if there might be some uncertainty about whether the rest of NATO would fight for Ukraine were it in—that uncertainty is an argument to add Ukraine. Its strategic ambiguity at its finest. Russia would have to make a major gamble—and guess that NATO is a strategic paper tiger when it comes to Ukraine. What's the harm in that—that strategic ambiguity has a deterrent factor all its own. Indeed, the letter itself shows the power of such ambiguity—when it shows the effect of escalation thinking on deterring aid for Ukraine so far as stated above. So, the whole paragraph is bizarre. Its main argument is based on a future scenario that almost certainly will never happen, and the effect of strategic ambiguity—which the letter already acknowledges—is overlooked. If this paragraph is intellectually weak then the next paragraph is just pathetic. It's the obligatory "poor Ukrainians" paragraph that appears in every piece by people who don't want to support Ukraine. It also seems to get the whole war wrong as well (realists really don't understand war and power—it's amazing). Look, if you don't want to support Ukraine, that's your choice. But don't pretend that what you are doing is better for Ukrainians when they are choosing to fight for their very existence.

Look, if you don’t want to support Ukraine, that’s your choice. But don’t pretend that what you are doing is better for Ukrainians when they are choosing to fight for their very existence.