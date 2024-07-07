An overnight Ukrainian drone attack  set a Russian munitions depot ablaze in the region of Voronezh near the border between the two neighbours, local authorities said on Sunday, July 7.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Several drones were detected and destroyed overnight by air defence systems above the Voronezh region," regional governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram. 

"Their falling debris set off a fire in a depot" in the Podgorenski district where "explosives began to detonate", Gusev said, adding that there were no indications anybody had been hurt.

 

Rescue teams were at the scene and Gusev said local people living near the depot were being evacuated.

Russia and Ukraine have used drones, including large explosive devices with a range of hundreds of kilometres (miles), extensively since Russia launched its military operation in February 2022.

Advertisement

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites it says supply the Russian army and towns and villages just across the border.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies War in Ukraine
EU’s Michel Blasts Orbán As Row Over Hungary’s Diplomatic Push on Ukraine Intensifies
By Euractiv
8h ago
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol War in Ukraine
WATCH: ATACMS Destroys Russian S-300 Anti-Missile System Near Occupied Mariupol
By Julia Struck
9h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools War in Ukraine
Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools
By AFP
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Up to 728,000 Russian Soldiers Killed or Wounded in Ukraine War - The Economist
Next » Putin’s American ‘Useful Idiots’ Reemerge Before NATO Summit