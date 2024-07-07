An overnight Ukrainian drone attack set a Russian munitions depot ablaze in the region of Voronezh near the border between the two neighbours, local authorities said on Sunday, July 7.

"Several drones were detected and destroyed overnight by air defence systems above the Voronezh region," regional governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

"Their falling debris set off a fire in a depot" in the Podgorenski district where "explosives began to detonate", Gusev said, adding that there were no indications anybody had been hurt.