Russia’s attack on the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv will not lead to the US lifting its restrictions on the Ukrainian military using American weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing on Monday, July 8.

On the other hand, it will also not stop the US from providing Ukraine with weapons to help it defend itself.

“There's been no change in our policy,” Kirby said. “You saw the president several weeks ago gave guidance to Ukraine that they can use US-supplied weapons to strike targets just over the border. That's still the case.”

He added that it is par for the course for “Putin to hit civilian infrastructure” and he “doesn't care if people are in hospitals or residential buildings.”

In addition to the United States, Ukraine has already received authorization to use the transferred weapons at its own discretion from a number of partners, although not all of them.

On the morning and afternoon of Monday, July 8, Russia launched massive attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and other Ukrainian cities, in one of the largest and most severe attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the year. At least 40 people in Ukraine were killed, including

As a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on Monday, July 8, over 40 people, including four children, are known to have died, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Telegram.

Most of those killed were in Kyiv.

Among the targets in Kyiv was one of the buildings of the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital, which houses children on dialysis. The building sustained damage in the attack. The number of dead in Kyiv has risen to 31 dead, including four children, and 117 injured as of the morning of July 9, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.