Ukrainian servicemen using FPV drones struck Russian communication and surveillance complexes, as reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) on Telegram.

“The operators of FPV drones of the Firebird special unit of the HUR continue to methodically destroy enemy targets on the front - communication and surveillance complexes have been successfully hit,” the caption to the released video read.

“The hunt continues!” the report said.

Drone footage showcased a series of strikes on communications towers, followed by explosions. At the end of the video, a strike on a Russian military base is shown. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location and time of the footage.

Prior to this, HUR released two videos showing Ukrainian intelligence officers destroying Russian military equipment and eliminating personnel using drones.

Infrared footage from the drone’s camera captured several episodes of ammunition being dropped from the drone, followed by explosions. In one sector of the front, the HUR’s troops burned down two bases of the Russian forces. Fighters from the Ghost unit of the HUR also managed to destroy Russian communication and surveillance equipment, a fuel tank, and several light vehicles located on the roof of a building.

Another video showed HUR fighters delivering powerful blows to Russian logistics at the front. According to the report, soldiers from the Kabul 9 special forces unit destroyed over a dozen units of Russian automobiles and armored vehicles in a single day.

Special Operations Forces (SSO) frequently report the destruction of various pieces of military equipment with FPV drones, including armored personnel carriers, tanks, anti-aircraft missile gun complexes, self-propelled artillery pieces, howitzers, mortar positions, and TOS-1A 220mm Solntsepyok MLRS fitted with thermobaric warheads.