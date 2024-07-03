The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Defense Ministry released two videos showing Ukrainian intelligence officers destroying Russian military equipment and eliminating personnel using drones.
“Hell for the occupiers from the ‘ghosts’ of the HUR... The earth must burn under the occupiers!” read the caption accompanying one of the videos.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Fighters from the Ghost unit of the HUR conduct “night hunts” for Russian military personnel and their equipment. Infrared footage from the drone’s camera captured several episodes of ammunition being dropped from the drone, followed by explosions.
“In one sector of the front, the ‘ghosts’ burned down two bases of the Russian occupiers,” the report stated.
The Ghost fighters also managed to destroy Russian communication and surveillance equipment, a fuel tank, and several light vehicles located on the roof of a building.
Another video showed HUR fighters delivering powerful blows to Russian logistics at the front.
According to the report, soldiers from the Kabul 9 special forces unit destroyed over a dozen units of Russian automotive and armored vehicles in a single day.
“Effective work on the destruction of Russian invaders’ logistics with FPV drones continues!” the message said.
Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location and time of the videos.
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
Special Operations Forces (SSO) often report eliminating enemy personnel concentrations with FPV drones with reports detailing the elimination of more than a dozen Russian soldiers during one successful mission as well as the destruction of various pieces of military equipment, including armored personnel carriers, tanks, anti-aircraft missile gun complexes, self-propelled artillery pieces, howitzers, mortar positions, and TOS-1A 220mm Solntsepyok MLRS fitted with thermobaric warheads
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter