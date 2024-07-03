The Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Defense Ministry released two videos showing Ukrainian intelligence officers destroying Russian military equipment and eliminating personnel using drones. “Hell for the occupiers from the ‘ghosts’ of the HUR... The earth must burn under the occupiers!” read the caption accompanying one of the videos. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Fighters from the Ghost unit of the HUR conduct “night hunts” for Russian military personnel and their equipment. Infrared footage from the drone’s camera captured several episodes of ammunition being dropped from the drone, followed by explosions. “In one sector of the front, the ‘ghosts’ burned down two bases of the Russian occupiers,” the report stated. Advertisement The Ghost fighters also managed to destroy Russian communication and surveillance equipment, a fuel tank, and several light vehicles located on the roof of a building. Another video showed HUR fighters delivering powerful blows to Russian logistics at the front.