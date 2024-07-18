China and the Russian Federation have concluded naval exercises with live firing in the South China Sea.

The Chinese Navy said in an online statement Thursday that both sides had “completed all designated projects and exercises” by Wednesday afternoon.

The opening ceremony of the Russian-Chinese naval exercises “Maritime Cooperation – 2024” took place in the Chinese port of Zhanjiang on July 14.

During the sea maneuvers, the crews of the ships of the Pacific Fleet of Russia and the Navy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) had to conduct joint air defense and anti-submarine warfare exercises with the involvement of the PRC’s naval aviation.

The two countries planned to deploy at least three ships each from China and Russia for the three-day exercise, according to Reuters.

“Seven warships took part in the six-day drills aimed at 'jointly responding to maritime security threats,'” the Chinese Navy said.

The Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy also conducted artillery firing as part of joint exercises.

The exercises took place after the end of a joint naval patrol in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, to which a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet of Russia, including two corvettes Rezky and Gromky, were involved.

Cooperation between China and Russia

The joint exercise, “Maritime Engagement – 2024” was divided into three phases, including force concentration, harbor planning and tactical coordination map practice, and practical maritime training from July 15 to 17 in the South China Sea adjacent to the province.

During the first phase of the exercises, Chinese warships and two Russian corvettes conducted their fourth joint maritime patrol in the western and northern Pacific Ocean.

“The patrol is not directed against third parties and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense reported.

There were, however, concerns among Western countries that China has been supplying Russia with dual-use components found in various weapon systems – the supply of machine tools and microelectronics. As such, NATO has accused China of no longer being a “neutral player.”

The US government has already noted that despite claiming neutrality, China has provided a range of services and technology to the Kremlin and maintained strong trade ties with the Russian Federation throughout the full-scale invasion.

Russia and China are also cooperating in creating an analog of the Shahed UAV for use in the war against Ukraine. Attempts to create an analog of the Iranian drone and begin development and testing of a version began this year. However, Chinese drones are not yet used in Ukraine.