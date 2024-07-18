As US right-wing politicos gathered for the third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), with the first day devoted to Donald Trump’s nomination and the second day reserved for his former rivals to pledge him their loyalty and whip up raging anti-immigration rhetoric to satiate his base, talk on the stage Wednesday turned to foreign policy.

The first zinger was delivered by RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, who easily convinced the base that Russia had “parked a nuclear missile capable boat” in Cuba while offering no evidence.

“Where are we today? Russia has invaded Ukraine,” he said. “They’ve parked a nuclear missile capable boat 90 miles off our shore in Havana, Cuba.”

In reality, the boats in question were part of routine naval exercises Russia holds periodically in Cuba. CNN noted that Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz said in June that “given Russia’s long history of Cuban port calls, these are considered routine naval visits, especially in the context of increased US support to Ukraine and NATO exercises.”

Richard Grenell, a one-time Fox News contributor who worked for the State Department under George W. Bush and later acted as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, followed up with an isolationist message reflective of the current Republican mood.

“From 2001 to 2008 I served as America’s spokesman to the United Nations. Back then... we intervened in other countries’ affairs and signed treaties that only benefitted other nations. We spent too many years ignoring America’s priorities.

“That’s what happened when Washington stopped being the capital of the United States and started being the capital of the world,” he said to approving hoots and hollers.

And then he rolled out the Trump campaign’s script on Ukraine:

“Russia invaded Ukraine under both Obama and Biden, but Putin did not dare escalate under President Trump,” Grenell said, omitting, as did others, the four years of Russia’s uncontested occupation of Crimea under Trump.



Grenell also neglected to name which treaties signed by Bush only benefitted other nations, but at least one benefitted the US, the Russian Federation, and the rest of the world. Bush signed the SORT (Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty), colloquially known as the Treaty of Moscow, in which the US and Russia agreed to nuclear arsenal reductions, later ratified by the US Senate.