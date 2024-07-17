US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced he would hold his first rally since he was nearly assassinated three days ago at a Pennsylvania rally, scheduling an appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday with his newly minted running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

The announcement came on the second day of the Republican National Convention in nearby Milwaukee, Wisconsin (which, like Michigan, is considered a battleground state). Tuesday’s lineup included former Republican primary opponents Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, and venture capitalist turned pharmaceutical entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, each delivering forceful endorsements of their erstwhile rival.

Also appearing on stage was one-time vice presidential hopeful Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) who immediately attacked the current administration’s foreign policy.

“Around the world the feckless and failed Joe Biden has caused chaos, weakening our national security: from the catastrophic withdrawal of Afghanistan to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to Hamas’ terrorist attack against our most precious ally, Israel,” Stefanik said.

Haley, the former UN ambassador, blamed Biden and former president Barak Obama for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“But when Donald Trump was president, Putin did nothing … no invasions, no wars. That was no accident. Putin didn’t attack Ukraine because he knew Donald Trump was tough,” she said.

Trump and Vance watched the proceedings from a VIP box along with Stefanik and rabidly anti-Ukraine representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Haley, who had promised a much more supportive view of aid to Kyiv, had said during her campaign that the United States “can’t go through four more years of chaos” under Trump. She had not been expected to appear, AFP reported. She had represented the most serious threat to Trump, winning the endorsement and money of some of the party’s most influential backers, so her absence at the RNC might have been understood.

Then again, the man who once swore he was a “never-Trumper,” Vance, was picked as his running mate even though he is on the record referring to the former president as “America’s Hitler” and saying that one would have to be “an idiot” to vote for him.

But Saturday’s shooting dramatically changed the political calculus. Trump’s former rivals now appear much more eager to wave his populist “America-first” banner in front of the party’s elite, especially with the isolationist, anti-Ukraine Vance on the ticket.