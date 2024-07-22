Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit China Tuesday for talks on ending Russia's invasion, now in its third year, his ministry announced.

China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion and last year released a paper calling for a "political settlement" to the conflict, which Western countries said could enable Russia to retain much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a sustainable and just peace," the foreign ministry in Kyiv said in a statement on Monday, announcing the visit.

Beijing confirmed the talks with Kuleba, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying the visit had been initiated by China's foreign minister.

Advertisement

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky last month hosted a peace summit in Switzerland to set out his vision for a lasting peace. Russia was not invited.

Beijing, a close political and economic ally of Russia, did not attend the summit in protest at Moscow not being invited.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
GoPro Captures Intense Combat: Ukrainian Fighters vs. Russians Under Thermobaric Fire Kharkiv
GoPro Captures Intense Combat: Ukrainian Fighters vs. Russians Under Thermobaric Fire
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
The Conservative Trap: How Putin’s Russia Misleads the Right War in Ukraine
OPINION: The Conservative Trap: How Putin’s Russia Misleads the Right
By Yury Terekhov
3h ago
Slovak PM Blasts Ukraine’s Lukoil Sanctions As Oil Flow Stops War in Ukraine
Slovak PM Blasts Ukraine’s Lukoil Sanctions As Oil Flow Stops
By Euractiv
6h ago
HUR Kamikaze Drones Strike Russia’s Largest Black Sea Oil Refinery, Sources Report EXCLUSIVE Russia
HUR Kamikaze Drones Strike Russia’s Largest Black Sea Oil Refinery, Sources Report
By Julia Struck
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Belarus-China Forces Practise Seizing an Airport in Belarus
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: July 22, 2024