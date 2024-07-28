Russia planned to confiscate properties in the occupied Kherson region from those who don’t have relevant documents, including a Russian passport, said resistance group Yellow Ribbons.

According to Yellow Ribbon on Telegram, the initiative is taking place in the Heniche district of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, where the “so-called Russian Ministry of Land and Property Relations regularly forms lists of residential objects on the [temporarily occupied territories] of the Kherson region, which allegedly have signs of derelict property.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Residents who cannot present documents personally to prove their rights to the properties will have them confiscated. This would apply to those who fled the Russian occupation, as they could not submit documents personally.

Advertisement

A Russian passport is also required in the process, meaning those who oppose Russian citizenship will also face the same fate.

“In order to confirm their property rights, the owners of these premises are offered to personally present documents for the right of ownership and a Russian passport in the Henichesky Municipal District in the village of Shchaslyvtseve, str. Naberezhna, 10.

“In the absence of supporting documents, the property will be confiscated by the occupation administration,” read Yellow Ribbon’s announcement.

Ukraine liberated Kherson city in November 2022, with the rest of the region southeast of the Dnipro remain under Russian occupation.