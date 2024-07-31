Kyiv Post has obtained several exclusive videos and photos showing the continuation of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) units to degrade Russian military assets in Syria. According to Kyiv Post sources within the intelligence agency, the Khimik group carried out another complex strike against the positions of the Russian forces in Syria at the end of July 2024. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. The target of the attack was Russian military equipment at the Kuweires airbase, which is located east of Aleppo and occupied by Russian forces.

The released videos purports to show key moments of the attack: first, a Russian mobile EW complex is destroyed, followed by drones attacking Russian military objects at the airbase itself. The strike was reportedly carried out the day after a meeting in the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday, July 24. Advertisement The Kuweires airbase has been controlled and used by the Russians for military purposes since 2015. Ukrainian intelligence tells Kyiv Post that the base was also used for training and transporting foreign mercenaries to the war in Ukraine. Photo provided by Kyiv Post from sources In early June, Kyiv Post also published exclusive footage of Ukrainian special forces attacking enemy checkpoints, strongholds, foot patrols, and columns of military equipment in the Golan Heights in Syria. Other Topics of Interest Over 40 Drones Shot Down in Kyiv Amid One of War's Largest Russian Attacks, Officials Say The Kyiv City Military Administration reports that this attack was the most massive for the Ukrainian capital this year in terms of the number of UAVs used. There are no casualties or damage. According to Kyiv Post’s HUR source, since the beginning of the year, insurgents with the support of Ukrainian fighters have delivered numerous strikes against Russian military facilities under the control of the so-called Russian Armed Forces Group in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Photo provided by Kyiv Post from sources Photo provided by Kyiv Post from sources