The military issues website Defense Express reported on comments made by Russia’s Minister of Defense, Andrey Belousov during a visit to a training area in the Leningrad Military District earlier this week, that plans were being made to establish buggy and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) tactical driving courses at military training centers.

Despite evidence that assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions employing motorcycles, ATVs and Buggies are being decimated Moscow still seems to see their use as a positive development.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In announcing the new training, Belousov was quoted as saying that the use of such vehicles was in great demand by troops on the battlefield where they have proved “successful and effective” in the carrying out of assaults, troop rotations, cargo delivery, medical evacuations, etc.

Advertisement

There are reports that Russian forces deploy mobile groups on ATVs and buggies to support first person video (FPV) drone operators because they feel they can move less conspicuously around the battlefield.

Defense Express said several pro-Kremlin milbloggers suggested that setting up driver courses meant Russia’s armed forces [were] transitioning to buggies and motorcycles.

Belousov’s announcement came on the same day that paratroopers from Ukraine’s 79th brigade posted video of how they repelled a large-scale Russian assault employing dozens of armored vehicles supported by ATVs and motorcycles near Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, inflicting yet more heavy casualties on the attackers.