Russian forces have reportedly completed and launched a new railway from Rostov to the occupied city of Mariupol, according to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Silently and secretly, without announcements and red ribbons, the railway was launched," Andryushchenko reported on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He noted that this new railway could significantly impact the front line by improving Russian logistics.

"This is not an alternative to the Crimean Bridge," he stated. "It is an independent, autonomous branch with greater capacity."

In March, British intelligence reported that Russia was building a railway through the occupied territories of Ukraine to provide an alternative route for delivering military equipment.