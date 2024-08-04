Russian forces have reportedly completed and launched a new railway from Rostov to the occupied city of Mariupol, according to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Silently and secretly, without announcements and red ribbons, the railway was launched," Andryushchenko reported on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He noted that this new railway could significantly impact the front line by improving Russian logistics.

"This is not an alternative to the Crimean Bridge," he stated. "It is an independent, autonomous branch with greater capacity."

In March, British intelligence reported that Russia was building a railway through the occupied territories of Ukraine to provide an alternative route for delivering military equipment.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Air Defenses
Belatedly Russia Moves to Protect Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source Russia
Russian Sailing Frigate Docks in French Port Despite Sanctions: Source
By AFP
8h ago
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’ War in Ukraine
Putin Calls Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion ‘Large-Scale Provocation’
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Tuareg Rebels Demand Wagner Mercenaries Be Kicked Out of Africa Wagner
Tuareg Rebels Demand Wagner Mercenaries Be Kicked Out of Africa
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Venezuela Opposition Declares 'We Have Never Been so Strong'
Next » WORLD BRIEFING: August 4, 2024