After a year of anticipation, Ukraine has finally received its first F-16 fighter jets, pledged by Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium, and they arrive with some new advanced  integrated self-protection equipment.

These F-16AM/BM models, previously part of the Danish fleet, come with modern upgrades and additional equipment that could significantly boost the Ukrainian Air Force’s capabilities as the conflict with Russia continues into its 29th month.

Forbes devoted a recent article to the newly installed self-protection systems installed on these Western aircraft.

A Ukrainian Air Force F-16 vertical stabilizer with its official fin flash incorporating the nation’s Trizub (Trident) symbol. Photo: Screen capture from video on President Zelensky’s official X (Twitter) page.

Advanced Armaments and Defensive Systems

The first images and videos of these F-16s in Ukrainian colors, released by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, show the jets armed with AIM-9 infrared (IR)-guided and AIM-120 active radar-guided missiles.

Since it is fighter aircraft, these armaments are standard ordnance flown on every combat or contingency operation in the F-16s regardless of whether the primary objectives are air or ground targets.

Other Topics of Interest

On non-combat peacetime sorties F-16s are always loaded with non-firing dummy loads with fully functional IR seekers on the AIM-9X carried as well.

A Ukrainian Air Force pilot in the cockpit of a UAF F-16AM preparing for engine start. The pilot’s helmet is equipped with the Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueueing System (JHMCS) which allows the pilot to shoot the AIM-9X Sidewinder IR missile by slaving the missiles sensor to the pilot’s “Mk 1 eyeball.”

Upon closer inspection, the photos reveal the advanced defensive systems integrated into the F-16 mid-wing pylons. These pylons are equipped with built-in self-defense mechanisms, crucial for operating in highly dangerous airspace like that over Ukraine.

The enhancements include the Pylon Integrated Dispensing System (PIDS) and the Electronic Combat Integrated Pylon System (ECIPS), developed by the Israeli firm Elbit in collaboration with Terma from Denmark. These systems were adopted by European F-16 operators in recent years to enhance survivability.

  • Pylon Integrated Dispensing System (PIDS): Dispenses metal chaff and hot flares to mislead incoming radar- and infrared-guided missiles.
  • Electronic Combat Integrated Pylon System (ECIPS): Contains passive defensive measures to support the active chaff and flares. This includes the AN/ALQ-162 radar jammer, which disrupts enemy radar, and the AN/AAR-60 missile warning system, which alerts pilots to incoming threats and activates countermeasures.

The left wing of a UAF F-16AM showing some of its standard weapons and equipment. On station 1 (right) a wing-tip mounted AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile); on station 2 (middle-right) is an AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared (IR) missile; station 3 (middle-left) is a multipurpose stores location with the PIDS/ECIPS pylon system newly installed. Station 4 has a 370 gallon (1,400 liter) external fuel tank to extend the flight range/combat radius.

Station numbers (and engine numbers, for multi-engine aircraft) start with number 1 on the left, looking forward in the cockpit. The F-16 has nine external stations and is almost always loaded symmetrically. This F-16 is ready for any mission whether air-to-air or air-to-“mud” – for various missions stations 3 and 7 could now be loaded with 2 x AGM-88 HARM, 2 x GBU-31 JDAM-ER, or 8 x SDBs (Small-diameter bombs), for example.

Together, these systems provide comprehensive protection against a variety of missile threats, addressing an urgent need for the Ukrainian air force, which has lost more than 90 of its approximately 125 aircraft since the war began.

Strategic Deployment and Aircraft Preservation

Ukraine has managed to replenish its air force by restoring old jets from storage and receiving additional aircraft from allies. However, with the limited number of surplus F-16s available, it is crucial to preserve the 85 F-16s donated by European nations.

The priority for Ukraine is to protect these valuable assets rather than seek replacements for any future losses.

While it is inevitable that some F-16s may be downed by Russian forces, the PIDS and ECIPS systems could help delay these losses and save pilots' lives.

The effectiveness of these defensive systems will largely depend on how Ukraine employs its F-16s. If the aircraft are used mainly for air-defense missions within Ukrainian territory, they might only have to face the longest-range Russian missiles.

However, should the F-16s undertake numerous ground-attack missions over frontline areas, they will be exposed to more intense enemy fire.

Even in high-risk scenarios, the F-16 fighter jets are much better protected than Ukraine’s older Soviet-era jets, most of which lack advanced defensive technology. The modern upgrades on the F-16s significantly increase their survivability, making them a strong addition to Ukraine’s aerial arsenal.

A Ukrainian Air Force F-16 wing with its official roundel of blue and yellow. Photo: Screen capture from video on President Zelensky’s official X (Twitter) page.

