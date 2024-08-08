Ukrainian troops have reportedly broken through at least two Russian defensive lines, seizing 45 square kilometers of territory and capturing 11 settlements, including Nikolaevo-Darino, Darino, and Sverdlikovo.

They are also operating within Liubimovka, eight kilometers north of the Ukrainian border. Advancing along the 38K-030 Sudzha-Korenovo highway, Ukrainian forces are now fighting on the outskirts of Korenovo and Sudzha. Advertisement