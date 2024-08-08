Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 10 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk region, as part of their ongoing offensive operations, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Footage from Aug. 6 and 7 shows Ukrainian armored vehicles along the 38K-030 route, about 10 kilometers from the international border.

Ukrainian troops have reportedly broken through at least two Russian defensive lines, seizing 45 square kilometers of territory and capturing 11 settlements, including Nikolaevo-Darino, Darino, and Sverdlikovo.

They are also operating within Liubimovka, eight kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

Advancing along the 38K-030 Sudzha-Korenovo highway, Ukrainian forces are now fighting on the outskirts of Korenovo and Sudzha.

The Sudzha checkpoint and gas station have been captured, with geolocated imagery showing more than 40 Russian prisoners of war and significant damage to buildings.

ISW reports that Chechen units deployed to the Sudzhensky district have suffered heavy losses in recent Ukrainian attacks.

Russia says about 300 Ukrainian infantry troops, accompanied by a dozen tanks and over 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian military units in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s MoD said the incursions were made by Ukraine’s 22nd Mechanized Brigade, and that Russia had sent reserves on Tuesday to help fend off the assault by “hundreds of Ukrainian fighters supported by tanks from Kursk.” The MoD glossed over what may be Ukraine’s largest ground incursion into the Russian Federation during the war so far.

EXPLAINED: Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia: What is Happening?
Russia has given only scarce updates as it seeks to strike a balance between denouncing the escalation and avoiding panic.

