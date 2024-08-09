Kyiv Post's sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that SBU has taken down another Russian helicopter in Russia’s Kursk region using an FPV drone.

"The video shows the drone from the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A' hitting the helicopter mid-flight," said our anonymous source.

This incident is not isolated—previously, the SBU had also downed an enemy helicopter using an FPV drone in what might be a historic first case.

Kyiv Post's sources in SBU (The Security Sevice of Ukraine) have confirmed that soldiers from the M2 unit of the SBU Special Operations Center successfully struck a Russian Mi-28 helicopter with a long-range FPV drone over the Kursk region on Tuesday, Aug. 6.