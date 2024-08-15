As Ukrainian forces’ incursion into Russia’s Kursk region enters its second week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops had “advanced well” that day, despite Moscow’s reinforcements.

In his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had gained about a mile on Wednesday.

“Today we have advanced well in the Kursk region. We are achieving our strategic goal,” Zelensky said.

To prevent further Russian invasions along Ukraine’s northeastern border, which precipitated Ukraine’s counter-invasion in the first place, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Ukraine would create a Kursk buffer zone.

“The creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily hostile shelling,” he said.

An AFP analysis of data provided by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimated that Ukrainian troops had overtaken an area of at least 800 square kilometers, or about 310 square miles, as of Monday.

In interviews with the BBC published Wednesday, Ukrainian soldiers who had just returned from combat said they were surprised that they “entered easily” into Russia when the signal was given last week.

One of the troops, identifying himself only as “Tomash” noted that the element of surprise worked.

“We entered easily with little resistance. On 6 August, the first groups crossed at night in several [axes]. Almost immediately they reached the western outskirts of the city of Sudzha,” Tomash said.

“The Russian civilians we encounter don’t resist,” he went on. “We don’t touch them, but they either treat us sharply, negatively, or not at all…They also deceive us about the positions of Russian troops,” he added.