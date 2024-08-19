Russian forces launched an early morning Shahed drone attack on Monday, August 19, striking from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions, according to Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk in a Telegram post.

Due to the coordinated efforts of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including mobile fire units, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, and electronic warfare, all 11 Russian drones were shot down.

The attacks targeted the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

On the previous day, August 18, Kyiv’s Military Administration (KMVA) reported that at 5 a.m., Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, marking the third ballistic attack on the capital in August, with a six-day interval between each assault.

“According to preliminary information, the Russians likely used North Korean ballistic missiles of the KN-23 type for the third time,” the statement said. However, Ukraine’s air defense systems successfully intercepted the missiles before they reached the city.

Simultaneously, Russian attack drones targeted Kyiv, but they were destroyed before reaching the capital.

Two hours later, around 7:00 a.m., Russian forces attempted another strike, this time with Iskander-K cruise missiles. Despite complex maneuvers over several regions, Ukrainian air defense neutralized all of the enemy targets.

Kyiv sustained no casualties or damage during the attacks.