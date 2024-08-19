Russia’s personnel losses during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian estimations, have broken the 600,000 mark.

According to an update on Monday by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russia lost 600,470 military personnel between Feb. 24, 2022, and Aug. 19, 2024, and 1,120 alone over the past day.

Ukraine also estimated that Russian forces lost 8,513 tanks and 16,495 armored personnel carriers (APCs) as of Monday.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the AFU reported that Russia lost 1,170 troops in a single day.

Russian personnel losses exceeded 500,000 in May, and the month also witnessed the highest reported daily troop losses at 1,200 on average, according to an update by the British Ministry of Defence on May 31.

A NATO official previously said that Russia has been recruiting around 30,000 troops monthly to sustain the losses.

Initially, Moscow had amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border weeks before the 2022 invasion.

On Aug. 6, Ukraine launched a new offensive into Russia’s less-fortified Kursk region, which took Moscow by surprise, with Russian conscripts being thrust into the fight in its attempt to contain the offensive.

On Aug. 14, Ukraine captured over 100 Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in its Kursk incursion, marking the largest single capture of Russian troops since Moscow’s invasion started in 2022.

