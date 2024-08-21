Russian air defences shot down 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, the city's mayor said early Wednesday.

"Moscow's layered defence against enemy UAVs that was created has allowed us to successfully repel all attacks," mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones ever," he said, adding Russian air defences shot down 10 drones.

Sobyanin said in an earlier post that no damage or casualties had been reported.

Drone attacks on Moscow are rare, with Russia saying in May it had downed a drone outside the capital, forcing restrictions to be imposed at two major airports in the city for under an hour.

Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Russia since the conflict began in 2022, some hundreds of kilometres from its borders, in what it has called "fair" retaliation for attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday, sparking a large fire, the local governor said.

The blaze in the city of Proletarsk was still raging on Tuesday, with around 500 Russian firefighters working to put it out.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for hitting oil facilities in Russia, saying the attacks would help bring a "just end" to the conflict.

The drone attacks come as Ukraine mounts an unprecedented cross-border assault into Russia's Kursk region, where it claims to control more than 80 settlements.

33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance
Other Topics of Interest

33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance

How the failed August 1991 attempted coup by hardliners in Moscow determined to preserve the Soviet Russian empire precipitated Ukraine’s Declaration of Independence.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Russia Says Captured Another Village in East Ukraine War in Ukraine
Russia Says Captured Another Village in East Ukraine
By AFP
1m ago
Russian Troops Suffer Heavy Losses in Pokrovsk Sector, Say Partisans War in Ukraine
Russian Troops Suffer Heavy Losses in Pokrovsk Sector, Say Partisans
By Kyiv Post
21m ago
33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance Ukraine
OPINION: 33 Years Ago This Week the Fate of Ukraine and the World Hung in the Balance
By Bohdan Nahaylo
38m ago
Ukraine Targets Russian S-300 Air Defense Missile System in Russia’s Rostov Region ATACMS
Ukraine Targets Russian S-300 Air Defense Missile System in Russia’s Rostov Region
By Kyiv Post
53m ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukraine Reveals Russian Soldier Who Blew Up Headquarters Before Defecting
Next » Putin Visits Chechnya For First Time Since 2011