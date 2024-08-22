Russia Media Monitor, headed by Julia Davis, tracks the Kremlin’s mouthpieces to gain insight as to what the Kremlin is thinking and what might come next. Davis explained to Kyiv Post how Moscow’s propagandists are justifying part of their country falling under Ukrainian occupation – and what might come next.

Julia, could you explain what exactly the Russian Media Monitor is?

Russian Media Monitor documents Russia’s descent into darkness under Putin’s perennial leadership. It explores the use of propaganda as a tool to manipulate the mindset of Russia’s domestic population – and Moscow’s target audience abroad.

In my book, “In Their Own Words,” I show how the Russian people were groomed and conditioned to accept the genocidal premise of the war against Ukraine, for years before the full-fledged invasion of 2022. My book and collection of film footage document the evidence against Putin’s regime that will later be instrumental in their prosecutions for war crimes, genocide and other crimes against humanity.

How have the Kremlin’s mouthpieces responded to Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk and Belgorod Regions of Russia? What did you notice?

Ukraine made a bold and brilliant move by counter-invading Russia. It caught the Russian leadership and the Kremlin’s propagandists – who are admittedly an arm of the Russian government – completely off guard.

My videos for the Russian Media Monitor documented the evolution of their reaction, from the initial shock and loud promises of the immediate expulsion of the Ukrainian troops from the Russian territory, to proposals to carpet bomb the Kursk region, now moving into a stage of acceptance, claiming that even the bombing of the bridges is not that big of a deal and preparing the population to the idea that Ukraine’s occupation of the Russian regions might last for many months.

Some Americans aren’t interested in Russia, but they have to realize that Russia is very interested in them.

Do Russians believe that they are at war with NATO?

Russian propagandists often acknowledge that Russia couldn’t defeat NATO in conventional war. At the same time, they regularly proclaim that Russia is already at war with NATO, because it is arming Ukraine and allegedly directing all of its military activities. Average citizens are expected not to question this dichotomy.

These contradictory assertions are meant to accomplish two things. The first aim is to override the humiliation of Russia’s inability to crush Ukraine (especially after their pre-war proclamations that Kyiv would fall in 11 minutes and Ukraine in 3 days), with current predictions that it might take 30 to 40 years to completely subjugate Ukrainians.

The second aim is to prepare the population for the increasingly brutal means and methods that are already being used in this war and might be used in the future.

Who watches these Russian propaganda programs in Russia? Do Russians take them seriously?

The viewership of the propagandists is reportedly declining, which they themselves complain about. It’s impossible to precisely gauge the beliefs of a tightly controlled population of an authoritarian nation, but based on a number of factors, it’s likely that only 30 to 40 percent truly believe what the state media is telling them.

Russian propagandists acknowledge that their audience is mainly comprised of middle-aged people and Soviet-minded pensioners. Even these numbers are likely slipping, especially in light of Ukraine’s surprise counter-invasion and the fact that none of the promises by Putin and his pet propagandists have come true.