The Norwegian government reported through its official website on Friday that it  was “paving the way for the transfer of Norwegian defense technologies to Ukraine,” by licensing the Nordic Ammunition Company (Nammo) to set up a 155mm artillery ammunition production facility in Ukraine.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “Our government has taken several steps to increase the production of artillery ammunition in Norway. At the same time, we recognize the importance of strengthening the capacity of Ukrainians to produce modern ammunition in Ukraine.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In January the Norwegian government initiated the “Nansen” program which is a NOK 10 billion ($950 million) five-year commitment to provide support to Ukraine. This would include additional funding to its defense industry, direct donations and sales of equipment to Kyiv.

Advertisement

In March, Gahr Støre’s government modified its legislation that opened the door for Norwegian defense companies to apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for technology transfer licenses for support to Ukraine, which is the mechanism Nammo is now exploiting.

In July the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency announced that it was providing NOK1 billion ($94 million) to Nammo, a ten-fold increase in funding, to produce 155mm artillery and 120mm tank ammunition as well as AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine with a commitment to maintain the production capability for 15 years.

Kyiv Post's Jason Smart Gets to Shake Hands with Visiting Indian PM
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Post's Jason Smart Gets to Shake Hands with Visiting Indian PM

Kyiv Post's Jason Smart was the only Ukrainian news reporter invited to attend the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Kyiv on Friday morning.

“We are enabling Nammo to significantly increase its production capacity to help meet the needs of Norway, NATO and Ukraine,” Norway’s defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram said at the time.

In its announcement Oslo emphasized the ongoing enormous need for artillery ammunition in its war against Russia and sees it important to strengthen Ukraine’s own ability to produce modern artillery ammunition itself.

The Nammo CEO Morten Brandtzæg said the company was proud to be able to share its technology and expertise to support Ukraine in its defense struggle. He added that the government supports the collaboration, and has decided to contribute funds from the Nansen program so that Nammo can transfer technology and expertise to its Ukrainian partner.

Advertisement

“Norway is currently contributing to Ukraine’s defensive needs by allocating ammunition directly from its own stockpiles and Norwegian industry. Now Nammo wants to share its techniques with Ukraine which will mean its armed forces will get these essential supplies faster,” Arild Gram said.

Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said: “It is absolutely crucial for Ukraine and for our own security that Norway continues to support Ukraine's defense struggle. Cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry is a wise and effective way of supporting the Ukrainian forces.”

The details of the project, including its cost, implementation timeline, and planned production rates, have not yet been provided.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
The Collapse of Putinist Russia: the Sole Chance for the Opposition EXCLUSIVE Putin
OPINION: The Collapse of Putinist Russia: the Sole Chance for the Opposition
By Leonid Nezvlin
1h ago
Kursk Incursion Exposes Russian Threats as Bluffs Top News
Kursk Incursion Exposes Russian Threats as Bluffs
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Kyiv Post's Jason Smart Gets to Shake Hands with Visiting Indian PM EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Kyiv Post's Jason Smart Gets to Shake Hands with Visiting Indian PM
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine War and Bilateral Relations Dominate Talks Between Duda and Indian PM War in Ukraine
Ukraine War and Bilateral Relations Dominate Talks Between Duda and Indian PM
By TVP World
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous World Briefing: August 24, 2024
Next » Zelensky Vows More ‘Retribution’ for Russia in Independence Address