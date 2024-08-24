The Norwegian government reported through its official website on Friday that it was “paving the way for the transfer of Norwegian defense technologies to Ukraine,” by licensing the Nordic Ammunition Company (Nammo) to set up a 155mm artillery ammunition production facility in Ukraine.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: “Our government has taken several steps to increase the production of artillery ammunition in Norway. At the same time, we recognize the importance of strengthening the capacity of Ukrainians to produce modern ammunition in Ukraine.”

In January the Norwegian government initiated the “Nansen” program which is a NOK 10 billion ($950 million) five-year commitment to provide support to Ukraine. This would include additional funding to its defense industry, direct donations and sales of equipment to Kyiv.

In March, Gahr Støre’s government modified its legislation that opened the door for Norwegian defense companies to apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for technology transfer licenses for support to Ukraine, which is the mechanism Nammo is now exploiting.

In July the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency announced that it was providing NOK1 billion ($94 million) to Nammo, a ten-fold increase in funding, to produce 155mm artillery and 120mm tank ammunition as well as AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine with a commitment to maintain the production capability for 15 years.

“We are enabling Nammo to significantly increase its production capacity to help meet the needs of Norway, NATO and Ukraine,” Norway’s defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram said at the time.

In its announcement Oslo emphasized the ongoing enormous need for artillery ammunition in its war against Russia and sees it important to strengthen Ukraine’s own ability to produce modern artillery ammunition itself.

The Nammo CEO Morten Brandtzæg said the company was proud to be able to share its technology and expertise to support Ukraine in its defense struggle. He added that the government supports the collaboration, and has decided to contribute funds from the Nansen program so that Nammo can transfer technology and expertise to its Ukrainian partner.

“Norway is currently contributing to Ukraine’s defensive needs by allocating ammunition directly from its own stockpiles and Norwegian industry. Now Nammo wants to share its techniques with Ukraine which will mean its armed forces will get these essential supplies faster,” Arild Gram said.

Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said: “It is absolutely crucial for Ukraine and for our own security that Norway continues to support Ukraine's defense struggle. Cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry is a wise and effective way of supporting the Ukrainian forces.”

The details of the project, including its cost, implementation timeline, and planned production rates, have not yet been provided.