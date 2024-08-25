In mid-2023, faced with the ever-growing threat from Ukraine’s first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, Russian tanks and armored personal carriers (APCs) began being fitted with so-called “cope cages” aimed at limiting the impact of attack.

Initially these took the form of improvised crude grills, frames and screens to protect their turrets and other vulnerable parts. Over time, the cages became bigger, eventually covering most of the vehicle, with reports that anti-drone grills were being fitted to newly built tanks and APCs in the factory. They also started to appear on Israeli tanks moving against Hamas in Gaza.

In early April this year, Russian troops, seemingly concerned that their improvised and even factory-fitted grills weren’t providing adequate protection, began supplementing their cages with armored boxes covering the whole tank and improvised electronic jammers intended to provide further protection from drone strikes.

The boxes were made from a variety of materials including “wriggly tin” roof paneling and plywood sheets. They were quickly dubbed “turtle tanks.”

The concept caught on and the “turtle shells” became more intricate and extensive. Often, they restricted and, in at least one case, completely blocked the movement of a tank’s main armament and limited the ability of the crew to observe the battlefield other than straight ahead.

Russian milblogger Zvezdanews posted a video on Telegram on Aug. 21 showing what is described as the “king of barbecues” and what the military issues website Military Recognition.com called a Super Turtle Tank.

According to Zvezdanews, the super turtle is a T-80 main battle tank (MBT) already fitted with a cope cage, to which a second protective box has been added covering the whole vehicle. The box is made from solid 8-millimeter (0.3-inch) thick steel sheets with slat grills front and rear, ostensibly to allow ventilation and cooling air to pass through.