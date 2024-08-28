US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris has agreed to a joint interview on CNN to be held this Thursday, along with her Democratic running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. American voters are hoping that this, her first major media interview since President Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid on July 21, will shed some light on her planned policy initiatives, including Ukraine aid. Both Harris and her opponent, former president Donald Trump, have thus far conducted campaigns that are full of rhetoric, but light on policy specifics. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Trump has by all accounts run a negative-messaging campaign, focusing more on Harris’ laugh, physical appearance, skin color and ethnic background (her father was Jamaican, her mother Indian) rather than revealing any economic plan or helping resolve the conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine. Advertisement Harris and Walz, meanwhile, have ridden a wave of enthusiasm with few details on domestic or international policy, including at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month. CNN announced on Tuesday that the interview, conducted by chief political correspondent and anchor Dana Bash, will air at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Aug 29. Harris and Walz will be in the midst of a bus tour through the swing state of Georgia, which Biden won in November 2020 by only 0.23 percent (11,779 votes) and which polls show skewing towards Trump by a tiny margin this summer. Other Topics of Interest Mateship Message Sent From Ukraine to Australia On a recent visit back in his homeland, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia conveyed greetings to Australians on the other side of the globe, thanking them for their continued support. CNN is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, even if most of their programming is filmed in New York. US voters and European leaders will likely be listening closely for any clues on what plans the candidates have to help Ukraine end Russia’s 30-month invasion. Harris and Walz have had next to nothing to say this month on the topic, while Trump has only boasted that he would end the war “in 24 hours,” without offering specific plans. Trump’s running mate, Ohio senator JD Vance, is the only one of the four who has made his position clear, noting that he “doesn’t really care” what happens to Ukraine. Advertisement

Former United States Representative, a member of the Republican Party, @AdamKinzinger calls out Donald Trump and JD Vance for their shameful stances on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/yBG0yeLGJm — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) August 23, 2024

Kremlin’s propaganda chief says Telegram platform is useful in influencing average Ukrainian The former Russian president and current deputy chief of the federation’s security council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Tuesday that the Kremlin’s propaganda is “delivering its messages to an average Ukrainian” through social media app Telegram, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The Russian-born CEO of the social media platform, Pavel Durov, was arrested in Paris over the weekend on charges that his platform is being used for illicit activities, including drug trafficking and the distribution of child pornography. In an interview published Tuesday in the New York Post, analyst George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said “The Kremlin sees Telegram as a liability... It is the largest platform in Russia that the Kremlin does not control.” He explained that Durov fled Russia in 2014 when he reportedly refused to turn over the encryption keys to the Kremlin. “If they get him delivered into their custody, and they can detain him and coerce him then, yeah, they could try to get the keys to Telegram, which Durov has been fighting against for years,” Barros told the Post. “That would be very bad.” Advertisement Meanwhile, Medvedev had conciliatory remarks about Durov, saying he was likely unaware of the illegal activity on his platform, and praised Telegram as one of the Kremlin’s key propaganda tools in reaching Ukrainians. “Telegram is used as a messenger by a huge number of our [Russian] people, including those who are on the [front lines]. And our enemy has repeatedly said that they cannot control it,” Medvedev said. “The materials we publish there reach the minds of average Ukrainians,” he added. “And they also begin to think that everything is somewhat different from what they see on TV. So this is obviously a political matter. And it needs to be sorted out.”

Pavel Durov got arrested 🚔

Here's what this means for the US 🇺🇸, EU 🇪🇺, Ukraine 🇺🇦, and Russia 🇷🇺, from the perspective of a Ukrainian-US tech entrepreneur who's been covering Telegram's Kremlin connections and security holes for the last 15 months. Thread: 1/X pic.twitter.com/Tajw5d06gK — Yaroslav Azhnyuk / Ярослав Ажнюк (@YaroslavAzhnyuk) August 25, 2024