In addition to these missile attacks, 35 Shahed drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and the Kursk region.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force , Russia fired three Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles, along with Kh-59 and Kh-69 guided missiles, from the Kursk region and the Crimean Peninsula.

Russian forces launched another large-scale assault at Ukrainian cities early morning on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones and several missiles.

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 27 of the Shahed drones. The remaining six drones were lost locally, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Two additional drones were reported heading toward the Belgorod region and occupied Donetsk.

The air defense operations took place across multiple regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Sumy.

Ukrainian defenders employed a range of measures, including military aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups, to repel the attacks.

In Kharkiv, the head of the local military administration, Oleh Siniehubov, reported that the Russian military struck the Kyiv district with a guided aerial bomb, damaging power lines, a trolleybus network, and a private house. No casualties were reported.

A second strike in the Saltivsky district resulted in a grass fire, but again, no injuries were reported.

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian forces targeted Voznesensky and Mykolaiv districts with ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-Ms. The missiles hit open areas outside of settlements, resulting in no casualties.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed a Shahed kamikaze drone over the Kherson region.

In Chernihiv, debris from downed missiles caused a fire in non-residential buildings, slightly injuring two people. They chose not to seek medical attention.

Kyiv’s regional military administration reported that drones attacked the outskirts of the capital, but air defenses prevented any strikes on residential or critical infrastructure. Some debris caused minor fires and slight damage to a residential building.

This comes as earlier on Sept.2, the Ukrainian capital came under a massive combined attack from Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. According to preliminary information, the assault included Kh-101 missiles launched from seven Tu-95MS bombers, as well as KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In addition to the missile strikes, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also targeted the city.