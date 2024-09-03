Russian forces launched a missile attack on Poltava on Tuesday, Sept. 3, striking the city with two ballistic missiles just minutes after an air raid alert was issued.

As of 6 p.m. the Prosecutor General’s office confirmed that 51 people had been killed and over 200 wounded.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m., targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky described the attack as one of the deadliest strikes by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale war.

The White House on Tuesday condemned the attack saying it showed the need to urgently strengthen Kyiv’s air defenses.

The attack was “another horrific reminder of Putin’s brutality towards the people in Ukraine,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that the US would send more military aid to Kyiv in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The UK government called the attack “sickening.”

Germany said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s brutality “knows no limits.”

“He must be held accountable,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on X, formerly Twitter.