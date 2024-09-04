As Russian bombardments increase by the day, and many Ukrainian businesses struggle to thrive, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration carried out a sweeping round of dismissals on Tuesday with the perceived goal of restoring the public’s trust in his martial-law government.

At least six high-ranking officials, including cabinet ministers, submitted their resignations. More vacated posts could appear this week, a party official said.

The top brass of Ukraine’s military, including Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who replaced Oleksii Reznikov last September, and Armed Forces’ Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, installed in February, remains intact.

Among those receiving pink slips by presidential decree was one of Zelensky’s top aides, Rostyslav Shurma, who recently has had the unenviable role of defending the government’s stringent treatment and strict regulation of private businesses in war time.

“As promised, a major government reset can be expected this week. More than 50 percent of the Cabinet of Ministers’ staff will be changed,” David Arakhamia, the head of Zelensky’s party in parliament, posted to social media on Tuesday. “Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after that a day of appointments,” he said.

Cabinet ministers who had submitted resignations by Tuesday night included the Minister for Strategic Industries, the Minister for Justice, and the Minister of Environmental Protection.

Deputy Prime Ministers Iryna Vereshchuk and Olga Stefanishyna also stepped down.

Zelensky’s presidential term officially ended on May 20 but he has remained in power under martial law, with the nation’s next elections postponed indefinitely. While legal scholars have debated whether his cancellation of elections was constitutional, some 80 percent of Ukrainians polled this spring said the time was not right for a new vote.

Russians continue missile strikes on students in Ukraine’s northeast

On the same day that Russian missiles rained down on Poltava, killing at least 51 people, invading forces launched additional airstrikes on a university building in Sumy on Tuesday evening. Rescue workers on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning searched for survivors in the debris of a destroyed building of Sumy State University.

“Tonight, 3 September, the Russians launched an airstrike on a building at one of the universities in the city of Sumy. The enemy used a guided aerial bomb. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being established.”

Earlier on Tuesday, in Russian airstrikes killed at least 51 people and injured more than 270 civilians in Poltava, just southeast of Kharkiv. There, Moscow’s ballistic missiles also targeted hospitals and a school, specifically Poltava’s military academy.

That academy trains officers in electronics among other subjects, including drone operation, a skill in high demand in the defense of Ukraine.