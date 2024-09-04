The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrsky, suspended Roman Hladkyi, Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff clarified that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will conduct a special investigation into Hladkyi, who was appointed to the position in late August. This decision followed a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Intelligence, and Defense, which had previously demanded such an investigation.

Shortly after Hladkyi’s appointment became public, information began to spread that he had previously been suspected of treason and corruption, and that his wife holds a Russian passport. Ukrainian military personnel expressed outrage on social media.

Ukrinform also reported that Hladkyi’s daughter had participated in swimming competitions for the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army. Additionally, according to the TSN TV channel, Russian intelligence services had attempted to recruit Hladkyi himself.

In response to the media and social media coverage of Hladkyi’s new appointment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stated that Hladkyi is an officer with extensive experience, relevant military education, and significant service in leadership positions within the AFU. This includes serving as Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Joint Forces Command from 2020 to 2023 and later as Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the AFU.

The SBU noted that they had not conduct a background check on Hladkyi before his appointment, as such checks are not required by law for positions of this kind. However, Hladkyi had been vetted in 2020 in connection with his access to state secrets. Syrsky also stated that the security service had no concerns about him at the time of his appointment.

