In August, as Ukraine's forces advanced into Kursk, supported by electronic warfare (EW) assets that rendered Russia's conventional reconnaissance and attack drones impotent, Moscow unveiled what it claimed was a new fiber-optic controlled drone that was impervious to jamming. Videos posted on social media on Aug. 12 and 18 purported to show what were claimed to be attacks on Ukrainian BTR-4 reconnaissance vehicles near the village of Giri using fiber-optic controlled first-person view (FPV) drones. It was not possible to confirm the location or source of the images, but they were of greater clarity and exhibited less interference and break up than is usual with the conventional imagery we are used to seeing on Telegram, suggesting they were indeed produced by a fiber-optic drone.

The drone was dubbed by pro-Kremlin milbloggers as the "Vandal Prince of Novgorod" and claimed it had been developed by the Ushkuynik Scientific and Production Center in Novgorod. Little was known about this enterprise other than the occasional mention in the Russian media as working on anti-drone high speed interceptors. However, having analyzed images of the drone culled from Russian social media posts Serhii Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian radio technology expert and drone pilot specialist, who goes under the pseudonym Serhii Flash has questioned the origin of the "Vandals." Images posted on Facebook include a close up of a label containing Chinese characters.

Beskrestnov suggests that the drones in question remarkably resemble a Chinese commercial drone called Skywalker that is readily available through resellers for around $2,000. His assessment is supported by images of the Chinese model posted on X/Twitter by the blogger Clash Report:

