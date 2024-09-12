In the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 11, two teenagers entered the airport in the town of Noyabrsk, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, and set fire to a Russian civilian Mi-8 helicopter, reports the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

The report states that 13-year-old Timur and 14-year-old Sasha sneaked into the airport security area through a hole in the fence. They later escaped through the same hole. The teenage boys are now in the hospital under guard.

According to the channel, they received instructions to set the helicopter on fire through Telegram, with a promise of 5 million rubles ($55,000) as payment. The teens also admitted to setting a cellphone tower on fire a few days earlier and being paid 30,000 rubles ($330) for it.

After setting the fire, the boys fled but were caught an hour later. They had attempted to ignite the helicopter by pouring flammable liquid on it and using cigarettes. Initially, they threw one cigarette, but it didn’t work. One of them then lit a second cigarette and placed it into the liquid, causing an explosion.