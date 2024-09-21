An Australian Senate Inquiry has recommended a reboot of Ukraine policy – described as a “dog’s breakfast” – even as the Australian government is publicly auctioning off its surplus military equipment.

The highly regarded Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued the report from its inquiry including a comprehensive list of recommendations. Sweeping reform is called for in the report’s recommendations, including:

appointment of a Coordinator-General to drive a consistent and comprehensive policy;

re-opening of Australia’s embassy in Kyiv;

lifting of restrictions on Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia;

granting to Ukraine of unused or retired military equipment, including M1 Abrams tanks, Tiger helicopters and DJI drones, as a “default position”;

greater effort to prevent the importation of Russian-derived oil products.

The report comes as the government continues to face criticism from stakeholders of its approach to Ukraine. Contrary to its Foreign Minister’s recent claim, Australia is, according to the Kiel Institute, 7th among non-NATO members after Austria, Cyprus, Malta, Japan, Ireland and Switzerland and last among G20 economies in support for Ukraine. It is one of the largest importers of Russian-derived oil and petroleum products.

Among recent critics is the peak body for the Ukrainian diaspora in Australia, which this week pointed out that the government is selling both retired mechanized infantry vehicles and unused DJI drones on a public auction website.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Kateryna Argyrou, co-chair of the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations, said it was “short-sighted and baffling” to see retired Australian Defence Force (ADF) cargo trucks, troop carriers, inflatable boats and drones for sale online when they could be put to use on the battlefield.

Kateryna Argyrou, Chair Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations. CREDIT: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

“Our community is in touch with frontline troops every day, who tell us these ex-ADF platforms are exactly what they need,” Argyrou said.

“Ukrainian soldiers are outnumbered, exhausted and working with whatever they are given, so it’s upsetting this equipment hasn’t been considered for Ukraine… The government says its policy goal is to empower Ukraine to win on its own terms, but Defence [Department] has simply carried on with business as usual by auctioning equipment off to the highest bidder.”

Retired Australian Army Gen. Mick Ryan told the Herald the government’s approach was “ludicrous and frankly mean-spirited.” His former colleague Peter Leahy, who served as Army Chief from 2003 to 2008, said: “I’m bemused why the [M1 Abrams] tanks aren’t on offer to Ukraine. Although we are retiring them, they are a very competent tank, they should be well-maintained, there are spare parts available and the Ukrainians are very keen to get them.”

Leahy, now director of the University of Canberra’s National Security Institute, told the Herald: “We should put them on a ship and get them over there... I certainly wouldn’t want to see the bloody things destroyed or buried.”

Long-range patrol vehicles used by Australian soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, pictured on the right, are being auctioned online rather than provided to Ukraine.

With regard to its embassy, Australia has not re-opened its facility while some 70 other nations have. Australia’s Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong, recently called a re-opening “symbolic” which was roundly criticized.

Julian Knysh, an Australian filmmaker and volunteer who has lived in Ukraine throughout the full-scale war, is a close observer of Australian policy, including Ukrainians’ reactions to it, and shared his thoughts with Kyiv Post.

“It is fair to say that Australia’s support to Ukraine has been a dog’s breakfast,” Knysh said in Kyiv. “While everywhere you go in Ukraine – from the highest levels to talking to people on the streets – people are extremely grateful. However, they are also confused and baffled by Australia’s ad-hoc approach.”

He added: “The inconsistency of support and communications about it show there is no real policy or a thought-out strategic objective on Australia’s part.”

With regard to the Senate Inquiry’s report and recommendations, Knysh sees them as “positive and fair” and “an important step,” particularly in light of Ukraine’s on-going needs for material supplies for self-defense.

“I have first-hand experience from both the civil and military levels, and it’s clear that Ukraine’s needs are on-going and increasing,” Knysh said. “Everything from shovels from Bunnings [an Australian hardware chain] to artillery, drones, demining equipment, tanks, helicopters, robotics and more Bushmasters are urgently needed. The report highlights Tiger helicopters and Abrams tanks being decommissioned and they should be prioritized to be sent to Ukraine.”

“Australia needs to stand up for the sake of its standing on the international stage, for the sake of voters who in the vast majority want more support to Ukraine, and for our own direct national self-interest and regional security,” Knysh said.

In Australia’s Westminster system, the Labor Government will in due course respond to the Committee’s recommendations.