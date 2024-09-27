Ukraine received the first Skynex anti-aircraft systems from Germany’s Rheinmetall in April 2023 but held off until Wednesday this week to publicly release footage of the system in action.

The video, which was likely filmed at a Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) training ground, shows the German system’s 1,000 rounds per minute rate of fire of its 35 x 228mm Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction (AHEAD) programmable ammunition. Each round weighs 1.7 kilograms (3.75 pounds) with a projectile weight of 750 grams (1.65 pounds) and is loaded using seven-round clips. The projectile releases 152 3.3-gram (0.12 ounce) tungsten flechettes in close proximity to the target and are programmed to self-destruct should they miss.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The gun has a muzzle velocity of 1,050 meters a second (3,445 feet a second) and can reach its maximum 5-kilometer (3.125-mile) range in just over eight seconds.