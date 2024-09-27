Ukraine received the first Skynex anti-aircraft systems from Germany’s Rheinmetall in April 2023 but held off until Wednesday this week to publicly release footage of the system in action.
The video, which was likely filmed at a Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) training ground, shows the German system’s 1,000 rounds per minute rate of fire of its 35 x 228mm Advanced Hit Efficiency and Destruction (AHEAD) programmable ammunition. Each round weighs 1.7 kilograms (3.75 pounds) with a projectile weight of 750 grams (1.65 pounds) and is loaded using seven-round clips. The projectile releases 152 3.3-gram (0.12 ounce) tungsten flechettes in close proximity to the target and are programmed to self-destruct should they miss.
The gun has a muzzle velocity of 1,050 meters a second (3,445 feet a second) and can reach its maximum 5-kilometer (3.125-mile) range in just over eight seconds.
The video gives the viewer a feel for the Skynex system’s automated target tracking controlled by an electro-optical system integrated with radar alongside the X-TAR3D surveillance radar which is capable of detecting targets at ranges of up to 50 kilometers (31.25 miles) away. The footage also shows how the weapon’s firing unit can be operated remotely from a separate command post.
Skynex system is set to become a key element of integrated air defense systems in parallel with air defense missiles like the Iris-T, AIM-9X, or Stinger. The platform can also be mounted on armored vehicles, or suitable trucks with adaptable radar and optical targeting systems.
It seems that Ukraine will be using the Skynex system in its dismounted stationary platform mode as air defense protection for key, high-value point targets. This will simplify maintenance of the system and will speed up its ready-to-use operational set up.
