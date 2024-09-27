Computer specialists from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) carried out cyberattacks against more than 800 servers in various regions of the Russian Federation between Monday, Sept. 23 to Thursday, Sept. 26, military intelligence sources told Kyiv Post.

According to one of the news site’s contacts, HUR’s cyber corps completely destroyed documents and data stored on the affected servers belonging to military, administrative, and financial institutions that support Russia's operations against Ukraine.

“The loss of data and documentation has led to a partial or complete halt in the operations of service providers and consumers across various sectors. Additionally, it will require significant resources to search for and recover lost data, further demonstrating to the local population the poor technical infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the source saidd.

It was noted that all data on the attacked servers was deleted without the possibility of recovery.

Ukrainian intelligence hackers have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure over recent weeks.

According to a source from HUR on Monday, Sept. 23, specialists carried out a cyberattack that disabled the operations of two major Russian Federation banks, Rosselkhozbank and the Moscow Credit Bank – preventing internet banking services mobile apps from functioning. The banks’ technical teams are currently unable to say when services will be restored.

On Aug. 22, HUR cyber specialists attacked Russian TV company servers, resulting in videos showing the reality of the war in Ukraine being broadcast on several domestic channels.

On Sept. 6, HUR, working with the hacker group “VO Team,” hit internet networks and infrastructure in Russia – reportedly completely destroying 18 servers, according to Kyiv Post’s source. It’s unclear what the acronym “VO” stands for.

On Sept. 13, HUR cyber specialists and the VO Team hacked the Russian federal center “Osnovanie,” which certifies digital signatures used by local businesses and individuals, depriving access to the service for its users for more than a week and left a message on the site which said:

“Your certificates are in safe hands. The proceeds from the sale of your data will be used to support the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.”