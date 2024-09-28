Maj. Gen. Vasyl Vovk, is a legend of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for having tackled some of the most important criminal investigations in in the country’s history, including identifying the culprits who shot down flight MH-17 and who perpetrated the artificial famine known as the Holodomor. Now Vovk has a new goal: To head Ukraine’s largest arms producer UkrOboronProm. Kyiv Post met with Gen. Vovk find out how Ukraine can ratchet up its weapons production.

Jason Jay Smart: You had a full career that included cracking the mystery around some of the biggest crimes committed in Ukraine’s history. What did you find to be the most interesting?

Gen. Vovk: In 2004, I moved to the Central Office of the SBU in Kyiv. And out of nowhere I was immediately assigned to investigate a completely secret criminal case concerning the smuggling of nuclear-capable Kh-55 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Ukraine to China and Iran.

I won’t go into details, I will only say that the investigative group headed by me successfully coped with its task – in six months we identified the culprits, completed the pre-trial investigation and transferred the case to court.

Based on the results of our investigation, members of an international criminal group of arms dealers from Ukraine, Russia, the UAE and other countries were convicted.

It is worth noting that during the investigation, we cooperated closely with specialists of the US Central Intelligence Agency, especially in tracking international financial transactions with funds obtained by criminal means – arms smuggling.

An important and one of the most responsible stages in my professional life was the investigation of the Holodomor of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 by the Main Investigative Department of the SBU, which I had the honor to head.

Also, in six months, we completed a very large-scale investigation and, based on our materials, the court recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians.

Today, on the basis of this court decision, dozens of countries recognized the fact of the genocide of Ukrainians by the decisions of their legislative and executive authorities.

In March 2014, I again headed the Main Investigative Department of the SBU (after being dismissed in 2010 by Viktor Yanukovych). Russia’s military aggression against Crimea and other territories of Ukraine had begun.

A year later, on March 23, 2015, in the context of the participation of Russians in terrorist acts, sabotage, military operations of bandit groups, etc., I spoke before the members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Paris.

Among other things, he reported on the results of the work of investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine for 12 months:

More than 4,000 criminal proceedings were registered for the commission of terrorist acts, crimes against the foundations of national security and defense of Ukraine, encroachments on its territorial integrity and inviolability, and other serious crimes aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order and seizing state power.

In the specified criminal proceedings, 1,130 persons (including 46 citizens of the Russian Federation) were notified of suspicion, 753 suspects were arrested by the courts based on the submissions of the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine, and 424 suspects were declared wanted.

Indictments against 300 people from among active members of terrorist organizations, saboteurs, traitors and aides to terrorists were sent to judicial authorities by SBU investigators.

Eighty-two persons were found guilty of committing crimes against the state and people of Ukraine, they were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

The main investigative department of the SBU investigated criminal proceedings based on numerous facts of brutal treatment of the civilian population, as well as captured servicemen of military formations, by members of the terrorist organizations “LPR” and “DPR” in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which turned out to be applied to military personnel torture, mutilation, expulsion of the civilian population for forced labor, looting of national values in the occupied territory (violation of the laws and customs of war – Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In particular, interrogated as a victim of a serviceman of the volunteer Aidar battalion, “P,” he showed that after being captured, the militants cut off his right hand, where he had a tattoo in the form of the Coat of Arms of Ukraine.

I headed the investigation into the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane Boeing 777 by the Russian military crew of the Buk air defense system on July 17, 2014. In August 2014, I became the co-chairman of an international group from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Malaysia. In September, October, November 2014, January, March 2015, I reported on the work of Ukrainian investigators and presented the group’s work plans in Amsterdam, Utrecht, Breda, and The Hague. Conducted negotiations on improving the effectiveness of the investigation with the leadership of the prosecutor’s office and police in the Netherlands, Great Britain, Belgium, and Australia.

The work of freeing our prisoners and finding the missing was imprinted in my memory.

It all started with the fact that in April-May 2014, I developed and conducted an operation to liberate the soldiers of the SBU special unit Alpha, who were held by militants led by Russian special forces officer Igor Strelkov-Girkin. I met with him and other terrorists in occupied Slovyansk, where I was handed over captured Alpha officers.

On Sept. 5, 2014, the SBU established a permanent Interdepartmental Center for assistance to citizens on issues related to the release of prisoners, hostages and the search for missing persons, where I performed the duties of deputy head.

As of March 22, 2015, 2,510 people were released (or found).

From July 2014 to January 2015, I participated in the negotiations of the tripartite contact group in the “Ukraine-Russia-OSCE” format in Minsk (July, September, October, November and December 2014) and permanently at the OSCE site in Kyiv. As a result of the work of this group, as well as individual operations with volunteer organizations, hundreds of Ukrainian hostages held by DPR and LPR terrorists were released. And on Dec. 26, 2014, as a result of negotiations with FSB employees and representatives of ORDLO [occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions] and the signing of personal commitments by the latter in Minsk, the largest operation was carried out – 150 Ukrainian prisoners were released at the same time, including 77 fighters of the Donbas Battalion.

Together with their native team of the main investigative directorate, they performed all the tasks assigned by the leadership of the SBU and the state in accordance with their competence.

Throughout your career, and after leaving office, you have been an active fighter against corruption: How big of a problem do you think corruption is today in Ukraine? Is there any evidence that Russia uses corruption in Ukraine to their advantage?

Corruption exists all over the world, but in our country it has gained considerable scope, including in connection with the war.

After all, during martial law, many safeguards ceased to operate. Often financial expenses with large kickbacks are hidden behind the label “top secret.” It’s difficult to control the flow of funds in military units, both with cash payment, which are difficult to track, and uncontrolled crediting of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of bank cards, where transaction chains are easily lost, etc.

In Russia, the situation is no better, but they have arrested two deputy ministers of defense for the same embezzlement, and they are “behind bars,” held with bail. There is no doubt that they will receive their 8 to 10 years of imprisonment in the near future and will be in prison for a long time.

What about us? They set a bail of 200, 300, even 500 million hryvnias. After a month or two, it is reduced several times. Another six months pass – and the bail is already several million hryvnias (which for a corrupt official is a pittance). It’s immediately paid, and the suspect either goes abroad, or continues to corrupt our law enforcement and judicial systems.

Neglecting the principle of the inevitability of punishment drives the fight against corruption further and further into a dead end, from which it will be very difficult to get out.

I understand that I am stepping on the toes of one of the democratic principles (the presumption of innocence), but I would raise the issue of the cancellation of bail as a preventive measure for the period of martial law. Or maybe altogether.

This will primarily lead to a more responsible attitude of law enforcement officers and judges when choosing a preventive measure – detention, and will also significantly reduce corruption in the field of criminal justice. Moreover, it will make people work more professionally and responsibly.

I cited only one of the examples of corruption manifestations and their basis.

Regarding the aggressor’s use of corruption, of there is corruption.

Firstly. A corruptible person is a godsend for a spy. You cannot find better candidates for recruitment. So, they always pay attention to the environment in which all the conditions for the germination and growth of corruption sprouts have been created.

We have such environments “at every kilometer,” which significantly complicates the fight against the intelligence of the aggressor country and other states.

Secondly. The more they steal in the military sphere, the weaker our combat power is. As such, Russian agents of influence have the task of inciting our officials to embezzle as much as possible.

Some have said that Ukraine’s defenses have been hurt by corruption. One example that is often used is the corruption surrounding UkrOboronProm. Is there a way to combat corruption, even in notorious organizations like UkrOboronProm?

I have studied the system of import-export and production of military goods and dual-use goods very well. Above, I talked about the case of smuggling cruise missiles to China and Iran. Then we took it with a truck from Ukrspecexport (at that time the main organization in the field of military-technical cooperation) and thoroughly analyzed all existing contracts. All those involved in their preparation, signing and execution were questioned as witnesses. We received answers from foreign partners regarding each of the agreements on the sale and purchase of goods and services.

I know every comma or period behind which a corruption scheme can be hidden, which primarily consists of excessively large kickbacks that end up in the pockets of our officials and unscrupulous businessmen.

Moreover, the facts are established today (these data are available in open sources) when our European partners give us weapons and ammunition free of charge, and our officials add a charge for which hundreds of millions of hryvnias are transferred.

You have to solve the problem.

The money came out of the budget, but it did not reach our partners (they did not expect to receive it, because, understanding our situation, they gave the goods for free).

Question: where did hundreds of millions of hryvnias get lost?

Hundreds and hundreds of millions of hryvnias are constantly “wandering” where budget funds “go” – to state-owned enterprises, state departments and bodies. And it is not necessarily because the management steals. Much depends on their competence, experience, ability to recognize signs, etc.

Recently, a competition for the post of general director of UkrOboronProm Joint Stock Company was announced. I submitted the documents for the first stage of the competition.

If you were to become the Head of UkrOboronProm, what reforms would you implement? What changes would you hope to make?

Firstly. It is never necessary to kill and rush to fire everyone and quickly appoint your own to key positions. UkrOboronProm JSC employs many qualified workers and professional employees. I know them by name, and I would rely on them from the very beginning.

And who needs to leave – they themselves will come with statements; you can have no doubt about it. Although I will not rush to fire them either – perhaps there will be another area of work where they can prove themselves...

Secondly. The company has established a working process and a well-developed algorithm of actions for many years. You also don’t need to break them, it can only harm.

But I am sure it will be necessary to make adjustments, first of all, taking into account the experience of our foreign partners. But I won’t talk about specifics – it’s not the place or time.

If you are successful in reforming UkrOboronProm, it would certainly help Ukraine – something that also helps make Western countries safer. Why should Western leaders support you to become the Head of UkrOboronProm?

I have always worked for the Ukrainian people and only for the benefit of Ukraine. It sounds pathetic, but I have confirmed and continue to confirm these words with my life and work.

My book “Through Slovyansk to Paris With Military Thorns” was recently published – about my service and work with only real events and facts.

My second book is being prepared with the working title “SBU Proved: The Holodomor of 1932-1933 – Genocide of the Ukrainian People. How the investigation was conducted. Companions and opponents.” Also, about my work and that of the team I led.

Another publication is planned regarding the investigation of the downing of the Malaysian Boeing over Donbas in July 2014.

I have never personally or through anyone asked for a position for myself. But if I was appointed, I devoted myself to work as much as possible with an extreme sense of responsibility.

Going ahead, what would you like people to remember about your decades of service to a free, democratic, and corruption-free Ukraine?

I would really like for the Ukrainian people to remember only a flourishing, successful, cheerful, happy, rich Ukraine! With Crimea and Donbas! And that’s how it will be sooner or later!

And all of us, as individuals, can scarcely have any visible merits for our dear Ukraine. We are too small, just gears in her larger structure. Our strength is in unity!