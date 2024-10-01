Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced significant changes within the Ministry of Defense, with four of the eight deputy ministers being dismissed. The news was shared on the Minister’s official Facebook page.

 

Minister Umerov emphasized the need for clarity and control within the Ministry, especially under martial law.

"The system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – Armed Forces, Main Directorate of Intelligence and State Transport Special Service – is a closed perimeter during martial law," Umerov wrote.

"This means that all processes inside must be clear and controlled. Any attempt to influence them, whether external or internal, is unacceptable," he added.

The dismissed officials include Stanislav Haider, who will move to head the Minister’s Office, along with Oleksandr Serhiy, Yuriy Dzhygyr, and Lyudmila Darahan (State Secretary).

Umerov said that new appointments will be announced soon.

As part of a broader effort to reform the defense system, Umerov revealed plans to overhaul the defense acquisition process.

The state enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" (STE) will be transferred from the Main Directorate of Intelligence to the Ministry of Defense.

Umerov also revealed ongoing reforms in the Lethal and Non-Lethal Defense Acquisition Agencies, aligning them more closely with NATO standards. Supervisory boards for these agencies will be established shortly, with submissions to the Cabinet of Ministers expected this week.

