President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to cleanse Russia of every single invading soldier no later than the end of September, but that didn’t happen and by some measures, the situation in Russia’s Kursk region is getting worse.

Multiple Ukrainian combat brigades were on Tuesday, as the timeline for that presidential decree ran out, still deployed in force in Russia, 45 days into Kyiv’s incursion into Russian territory, in two small enclaves and a single Luxembourg-sized salient.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Map of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia published by the open-source research group Cyberbroshono, showing the combat situation as of Sept. 29. According to that group, Ukrainian forces firmly control the yellow sectors. The red-marked sections are disputed control.

Advertisement

Russian troops to the west of the Ukrainian incursion were, on Tuesday, still partially isolated by the Ukraine-Russia border and an unfordable river called the Seym, and able to receive only limited supply under fire by Ukrainian artillery and kamikaze drones. The deteriorating Russian situation was first reported by Kyiv Post among other Ukrainian media in early September.

As October begins, back-and-forth battles are still taking place at flashpoints along a roughly 115- to 125-kilometer (71- to 77-mile) perimeter held by Ukraine inside Russia, with neither side holding a clear upper hand, and both sides attempting to gain ground.

Other Topics of Interest Switchblade and Caesar Howitzers – More Defense Companies Come to Ukraine The US AeroVironment and Europe’s KNDS defense companies are the two latest Western companies preparing to establish a presence in Ukraine.

The firefights and artillery exchanges have pitted elements of Russian paratroopers and naval infantry “marine” formations, backed by Russia’s powerful air force, against the largest-scale Ukrainian offensive force assembled since June 2023.

Russia reportedly has deployed up to 40,000 troops to the Kursk sector to stamp out the Ukrainian incursion. Per Kremlin statements and according to Ukraine-based open-source researchers, Kyiv has deployed elements of some 30 combat brigades – on paper at least a quarter of the entire Ukrainian army – for Ukraine’s invasion of Russia.

Advertisement

Per reports from units involved in the fighting, the latest round of Ukrainian Kursk sector attacks kicked off on Sept. 25-26 and were aimed at the town of Glushkovo.

Ukrainian capture of the town would split the isolated sector roughly in half. Kremlin information platforms reported those attacks were repelled with losses.

Some Ukrainian social media on Tuesday said Kyiv’s forces had fought their way into Glushkovo’s southern suburbs, and published video of Russian air and artillery strikes geo-located to that area – usually a reliable indicator of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity.

Kyiv Post review of Tuesday images collected by the NASA satellite network NISI showed fires burning to the north of Glushkovo in the vicinity of one of the Seym River crossing sites. Very substantial fires were visible further upstream, deeper into Russia-controlled territory, near the riverside villages of Iznoskovo, Imenny Kubysheva, and Semenovo.

Advertisement

Images published by NASA showing fires burning in Russia’s Kursk region on Tuesday. The biggest fires observed by the US satellites were at a crossing site of the River Seym on the Ukraine-Russia border (circled in orange), and around the Russian rear area villages Izonkovo, Imenny Kuibysheva and Semenovo (circled in red). Image grab from NASA’s FIRMS monitoring system, circles are Kyiv Post graphics.

Russian sources, including the Ministry of Defense, on Tuesday claimed Kremlin forces made assaults into Ukraine-controlled territory southeast of the town of Korenevo and south of the town Sudzha, and in the vicinity of a village called Plekhova, at the southeastern base of the Ukrainian salient, and scored alleged substantial ground gains on Sunday and Monday.

A Ukrainian unit geo-located to that sector, the 129th Territorial Defense on Sunday published a video contradicting that Kremlin narrative, showing images of Russian armored assault of at least five tanks and armored personnel carriers driving across open fields near Plekhova, and being stopped and burned by accurate Ukrainian artillery and drone swarm strikes.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) official Telegram channel called the Russian losses geo-located to the vicinity of Plekhovo: “Very powerful images of Ruskies in the Kursk region getting f****d up by pilots of the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade.”