For the first time, Ukrainian troops used the thermite-spewing “Dragon Drone” to destroy a Russian tank, according to a report by the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky, posted on Facebook.

The brigade’s drone battalion, known as the “Evil Peregrines,” deployed the thermite drone during a recent Russian assault. In the video, which Kyiv Post could not independently verify, the drone’s camera shows a tank hitting what appears to be a mine. Afterward, the “Dragon Drone” moves in, and by the end of the footage, the tank is engulfed in flames.

Since 2022, the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade has been active in the Bakhmut sector.

In early September, the Ukrainian military introduced the “Dragon Fire” drone, designed to fly low and slow over enemy positions, releasing thermite—a highly incendiary mix of powdered aluminum and ferrous oxide (rust) that burns at temperatures of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (5,400 Fahrenheit).

The drone creates a flamethrower-like effect, igniting tree lines, foliage, and any flammable materials, like camouflage netting used by enemy troops.

As previously reported by Kyiv Post, the “Dragon Fire” drone itself may not cause significant direct injuries unless someone is struck by burning fragments, but it is highly effective at setting fire to dry crops, trees, and other flammable objects.

Tree lines, often used as defensive positions, become vulnerable to secondary fires and smoke, forcing enemy troops out of cover and exposing them to artillery strikes.

The US Army, which also uses thermite drones, reports that soldiers have only three to 10 seconds to escape a thermite attack.

Russian forces have recently begun using drones modeled after Ukraine’s “Dragon Fire” UAVs, reportedly based on stolen designs, according to a Forbes report. These Russian thermite drones were deployed in a recent offensive near Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

On Sept. 25, Russian military bloggers shared footage from Moscow’s Vostok battalion, allegedly showing these drones igniting a tree line near Vuhledar. The first appearance of these drones was on social media on Sept. 11, where a Russian soldier from the “Omut Group” was seen attaching a thermite canister to a quadcopter drone before launching it toward Ukrainian positions.

Kyiv Post outlined that compared to Ukraine’s more effective “fire-spewing” drones, Russia’s early attempts appeared underwhelming, with only a small amount of sparks being emitted. However, recent reports suggest the Kremlin has since improved the design.