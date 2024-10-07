Russia launched an attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles, on the morning of Monday, Oct. 7, according to capital officials.

Kyiv Post journalists in different areas of the city reported hearing a series of explosions in the morning.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) confirmed that Russia launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighter interceptors. Kyiv officials said that all the missiles were successfully shot down.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that around 8:20 a.m., Russian forces launched an attack using three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, which were fired from MiG-31K aircraft in the airspace over the Tambov region (the departure airfield was Savasleyka).

In total, more than 80 air targets were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“The downing of two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles in the Kyiv region has been confirmed,” the report said. “One of the three Kinzhals hit near the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytsky region.”

Debris from the downed missiles was reported in three districts of Kyiv: Solomyansky, Holosiivsky, and Shevchenkivsky, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA).

In the Solomyansky district, debris damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building. Other debris landed on a supermarket roof, school grounds, and in open areas.

Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Drones Strike Crimea, Oil Refinery in Feodosia Ablaze, Saki and Belbek Air Bases Also Hit Ukrainian strike planners appear to have attacked Russian air defenses to open a path for drones to hit the refinery. Russian officials said all aircraft were shot down but “a fire broke out.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that a fire broke out in a private garage in Solomyansky district due to falling debris, but it was quickly extinguished. “The fire in the Solomyansky district, which started in one of the garages on private property due to falling debris, has been extinguished. There are no casualties,” Klitschko said.

He later added that three missile fragments were found on the grounds of a kindergarten in the Solomyansky district.

Advertisement

Debris was also found near the entrance of an apartment building and in the yard of a private house. In Holosiivsky district, debris damaged the roof of a car, while in Shevchenkivsky district, debris fell in an open area.

According to the latest report from KMVA, three cars, the roof of a residential building, and the roof of a supermarket were damaged during the missile attack. The rest of the wreckage fell in open areas without causing further damage.

“No information about any casualties has been received,” the message read.

Later, Klitschko reported that the wreckage of the missile, specifically the tail section, was found in a forest park zone in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv following the morning attack.

The Kh-47/M2 Kinzhal (NATO designation: Killjoy) is a nuclear-capable aeroballistic missile designed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology to counter Western anti-missile defense systems. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed it to be hypersonic, it only reaches such speeds in its final trajectory and lacks maneuverability while cruising.

A modified version of the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile, the Kinzhal has a range of over 2,000 km with a 480-kg payload and can reach up to 3,000 km when launched from a Tu-22-M3 bomber. It accelerates to Mach 4 and can reach Mach 10 (12,350 km/h), complicating interception due to its erratic trajectory.

Advertisement

Each missile costs about $10 million, and the total number produced by Russia remains classified. Despite this, Ukraine’s Patriot systems have successfully intercepted Kinzhal, proving that the missile is not as invincible as claimed. However, the Kinzhal remains a threat, as Ukraine has a limited supply of Patriot systems.

This missile attack followed Ukraine’s strike on Crimea’s largest oil depot in Feodosia early on Monday, Oct. 7, targeting the Marine Oil Terminal, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

“Ukrainian missile units, working with other defense forces, carried out the operation as part of ongoing efforts to weaken Russia’s military and economic infrastructure,” the General Staff reported.

The terminal, with a capacity of 250,000 cubic meters, has been targeted by Ukrainian drones in the past. The latest attack triggered a large fire, and emergency services are working to contain it. Local authorities blocked nearby streets, and no casualties were reported. Residents heard explosions before the fire, but Feodosia’s administration said there were no injuries.

Advertisement

According to the Ukrainian Air Force report, between 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, Russia also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-59 guided air missile, and another missile of unknown type from the Kursk and Belgorod regions. They also deployed attack drones over Ukraine.

Ukraine's air defense successfully destroyed 32 Russian attack drones over the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. However, several hits by Russian UAVs were recorded near the frontlines in the Kharkiv region.

Additionally, 37 Russian drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, likely due to countermeasures from electronic warfare units.