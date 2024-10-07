The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an oil depot in Feodosia, Crimea, in a drone attack early morning on Monday, Oct. 7, according to a confirmation from Ukraine's General Staff.

The targeted oil depot is identified as the Marine Oil Terminal, Crimea's largest petroleum transhipment hub, which Ukrainian drones have attacked in previous incidents. The terminal's tank capacity is 250,000 cubic meters.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

There are two such terminals on the peninsula, with the second one in the occupied Sevastopol.

"Ukrainian missile units, working with other defense forces, carried out the operation as part of ongoing efforts to weaken Russia’s military and economic infrastructure," Ukraine's General Staff reported.