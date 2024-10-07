Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has pledged to block Ukraine's accession to NATO while in office, according to reports in the Slovakian media.

Fico, who has long been critical of the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions and the provision of military aid to Ukraine, once again voiced his opposition to Ukraine joining the Alliance, which requires the unanimous approval of all member countries.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“As long as I am Prime Minister, I will ensure that my party's deputies do not support Ukraine's membership to NATO,” Fico said. He warned that Ukraine's inclusion in NATO could potentially be the “basis for a third world war.”

At the same time, Fico expressed support for Ukraine's future membership of the European Union, while noting that this process could take several years.

Advertisement

Earlier, on Friday, Oct. 4, Fico mentioned that Slovakia supports normalizing relations with Russia once the war between Russia and Ukraine ends.

“The European Union needs Russia, and Russia needs the European Union. Friendly relations with Ukraine will also be very important for us,” he was quoted as saying by the Czech news site Dennik N.

He also said that Czech President Petr Pavel had shifted his stance on the war in Ukraine, though Fico did not provide the specifics of his assertion.

Journalists believe he was referring to Pavel's recent interview with The New York Times, in which the Czech president acknowledged growing war fatigue and advised Ukraine to be “realistic” about the possibility of reclaiming territories occupied by Russia.

Other Topics of Interest Putin’s Birthday Hack: Ukraine Shuts Down Russia’s Court System Ukraine’s main intelligence directory and the “VО Team” hacked Russia's “Pravosudie” system, paralyzing court operations, blocking lawsuit filings, and accessing internal documents.

Ukraine’s potential NATO membership has been a growing point of international debate. Recently, Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Ukraine should join the European Union before considering NATO, while NATO leaders including the newly appointed Secretary General Mark Rutte, have signaled that Ukraine is closer to joining the alliance than ever before.